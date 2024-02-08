5 Things - Flames @ Devils

1. Building On Boston

It was one of the Flames’ most impressive performances of the season.

A comprehensive 4-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins that featured a debut goal from Andrei Kuzmenko, six bone-jarring hits from fellow newcomer Brayden Pachal, and three-point performances from both Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri.

It’s time now to replicate that performance at the Prudential Center.

The Flames land in New Jersey with a bit of confidence and well they should, having out-efforted the Bruins two nights ago.

The team has also allowed only one goal over its last 120 minutes of hockey, with Jacob Markstrom accounting for two wins, 54 saves and a shutout over that span.

Of course, tonight’s game is also an opportunity to revisit last summer’s deal with the Devils, one that saw the Flames acquire forward Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick for Tyler Toffoli.

Sharangovich makes his return to Newark holding a share of Calgary’s goal-scoring lead - both he and Blake Coleman have lit the lamp 20 times each - but the Belarusian centre has fond recollections of the team with whom he spent the first half-decade of his NHL career.

“First goal, first season with all the emotions, it’s nice,” Sharangovich said Wednesday of his lasting memories as a Devil. “I think first hat-trick too, at home with the fans.

“Last year, playoffs too, you know.”

Moving back to the middle of the ice has paid early returns for Sharangovich, too.

Head coach Ryan Huska said ‘Sharky’ was at the top of his list when pondering who would replace Elias Lindholm on the Flames’ top line, and after Tuesday’s win, the bench boss had plenty of good things to say about Sharangovich’s performance alongside Huberdeau and Kuzmenko.

“I thought Sharan did a really good job of making sure he was responsible and in the right position in our own zone,” Huska noted. “And once they got the puck into the offensive zone, they made some good plays and they had some other chances that they could have generated as well.

“It’s a start, and hopefully they can continue to build some chemistry.”

You can excuse Sharangovich for having a few emotions Thursday evening; after all, it’s kind of a homecoming for him.

But the 25-year-old is focusing on the task at hand, as Calgary looks to claim its third win on the spin and second in a row to start this road trip.

“You’re just focusing like it’s another game,” he said, “and (to) do your best for the team, and your best on the ice to win the game.

“We play for each other always; if you’re playing the right way, we can beat every team.”