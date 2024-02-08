5 Things - Flames @ Devils

The four-game road trip continues in the Garden State (5 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Building On Boston

It was one of the Flames’ most impressive performances of the season.

A comprehensive 4-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins that featured a debut goal from Andrei Kuzmenko, six bone-jarring hits from fellow newcomer Brayden Pachal, and three-point performances from both Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri.

It’s time now to replicate that performance at the Prudential Center.

The Flames land in New Jersey with a bit of confidence and well they should, having out-efforted the Bruins two nights ago.

The team has also allowed only one goal over its last 120 minutes of hockey, with Jacob Markstrom accounting for two wins, 54 saves and a shutout over that span.

Of course, tonight’s game is also an opportunity to revisit last summer’s deal with the Devils, one that saw the Flames acquire forward Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick for Tyler Toffoli.

Sharangovich makes his return to Newark holding a share of Calgary’s goal-scoring lead - both he and Blake Coleman have lit the lamp 20 times each - but the Belarusian centre has fond recollections of the team with whom he spent the first half-decade of his NHL career.

“First goal, first season with all the emotions, it’s nice,” Sharangovich said Wednesday of his lasting memories as a Devil. “I think first hat-trick too, at home with the fans.

“Last year, playoffs too, you know.”

Moving back to the middle of the ice has paid early returns for Sharangovich, too.

Head coach Ryan Huska said ‘Sharky’ was at the top of his list when pondering who would replace Elias Lindholm on the Flames’ top line, and after Tuesday’s win, the bench boss had plenty of good things to say about Sharangovich’s performance alongside Huberdeau and Kuzmenko.

“I thought Sharan did a really good job of making sure he was responsible and in the right position in our own zone,” Huska noted. “And once they got the puck into the offensive zone, they made some good plays and they had some other chances that they could have generated as well.

“It’s a start, and hopefully they can continue to build some chemistry.”

You can excuse Sharangovich for having a few emotions Thursday evening; after all, it’s kind of a homecoming for him.

But the 25-year-old is focusing on the task at hand, as Calgary looks to claim its third win on the spin and second in a row to start this road trip.

“You’re just focusing like it’s another game,” he said, “and (to) do your best for the team, and your best on the ice to win the game.

“We play for each other always; if you’re playing the right way, we can beat every team.”

"It's really nice to come back"

2. Know Your Enemy

After dropping five of seven games before the All-Star break, the Devils got back on track Tuesday night, knocking off the Avalanche 5-3 at Prudential Center.

New Jersey built up a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes before Colorado rallied to even the score, but John Marino broke the tie and gave the Devils the lead for good with 2:17 remaining in the final frame.

Jesper Bratt marked his return from All-Star Weekend with a goal and an assist, while Vitek Vanecek made 35 saves to earn the victory in goal.

""Our message was to continue to play the way we were playing; we really liked our game," head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters after the contest. "I thought we found our game again right away." 

The Devils spent Wednesday getting a tour of MetLife Stadium (home of the NFL's Giants and Jets), with the league's Stadium Series set to land in New Jersey for a pair of games later this month.

Refrigeration equipment arrived on-scene Monday.

New Jersey will face Philadelphia on outdoor ice Feb. 17, while the Rangers and Islanders will renew their crosstown rivalry the following afternoon.

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
14.7%
T-26th
Devils
25.2%
7th
Penalty Kill
Flames
84.1%
3rd
Devils
78.8%
T-19th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.53%
14th
Devils
53.30%
5th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
49.60%
19th
Devils
50.57%
16th


3. Fast Facts

2023-24 Season Series:

The Flames will be looking to return a favour tonight in Newark, after the Devils won the season series opener Dec. 9 at the Scotiabank Saddledome by a 4-2 scoreline.

Alexander Holtz scored what stood up as the game-winning goal for the visitors with 11:01 remaining in regulation time.

Yegor Sharangovich opened the scoring with a short-handed marker against his former club, while Nazem Kadri also found the back of the net for Calgary.

Did You Know?

Andrei Kuzmenko’s goal 4:20 into the first period Tuesday night was the fifth-fastest debut goal in Flames history.

The quickest debut goal in club history came off the stick of Eddy Beers 1:45 into his debut Mar. 17, 1982, against Mario Lessard and the Los Angeles Kings.

4. Devils In The Details

Sharangovich isn’t the only player on the Flames roster to have started his NHL career with the New Jersey Devils.

Blake Coleman was a third-round pick by New Jersey in the 2011 NHL Draft, scoring more than 55 goals for the club before moving to Tampa Bay during the 2019-20 season.

Kevin Rooney, who earned 12:34 of ice time in his season debut with Calgary two nights ago in Boston, broke into the NHL with the Devils in 2016-17, making 95 regular season appearances with the team before moving to the rival Rangers for the 2020-21 campaign.

Our Ryan Dittrick dove into Coleman’s time as a Devil here, and profiled Rooney and his return to the lineup here.

Go for a drive - and some tobogganing - with Blake

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Jonathan Huberdeau

Huby is slated to appear in his 800th career NHL game tonight, and he’s coming off arguably his best performance of the season Tuesday night in Boston.

On a new-look line alongside Yegor Sharangovich and Andrei Kuzmenko, Huberdeau put up three points versus the Bruins, a total that included a top-shelf snipe to restore Calgary’s two-goal lead in the third period.

Huberdeau is on the cusp of another career milestone, too. He enters tonight’s contest three points shy of 700 for his NHL career.

Devils - Jesper Bratt

Bratt extended his point streak to five games Tuesday, also reaching the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive campaign.

He’s scored four goals over his last five games, and following Tuesday’s win was referred to as his club’s ‘most consistent player’ by head coach Lindy Ruff.

Bratt leads the team with 52 points (20g, 32a) entering play this evening.

