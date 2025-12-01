Road Trip Journal - Part IV

The Flames are embarking on a five-game, cross-continental road trip that sees the club visit Vancouver, the Sunshine State, and Carolina before wrapping up in Nashville Dec. 2. In addition to the goals, the assists, the hits and big saves, CalgaryFlames.com is compiling a Road Trip Journal to give Flames fans a peek behind the curtain into what goes into a National Hockey League road trip.

In Part IV, the Flames face the Panthers in Sunrise, then travel to Raleigh to take on the Hurricanes.

Friday, November 28, 12:30 a.m. – It’s been quiet at the hotel, but all of a sudden, War’s ‘Low Rider’ starts blasting from a stereo system outside. Upon further investigation the next morning, we’re told a patron was parked out front, on the street, and decided to pick that exact moment to vacuum their car.

Friday, November 28, 10:30 a.m. – The game against the Panthers is a 4 p.m. local start, so there’s no morning skate today. At the hotel, the players grab breakfast and hold a team meeting, while the content team shoots a 1-on-1 with General Manager Craig Conroy to discuss his soon-to-be-announced contract extension. Conroy rejoined the team Thursday evening after taking in the CHL-USA prospects games earlier in the week at the Scotiabank Saddledome and in Lethbridge.

Friday, November 28, 12:20 p.m. – One by one, the players make their way to the busses set to take the team to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. John Beecher’s only been with the squad for 10 days, but a fan calls him over as he hits the sidewalk, she’s got a Bruins Beecher jersey and asks him to sign it. He gladly does, and later on, during the pre-game warmup, we spy her next to the glass watching Beecher and his new Flames teammates get ready for the game.