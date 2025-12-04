Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild

The Flames kick off a four-game homestand this evening when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night (7:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet 1).

Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Jake Bean

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf