Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild

Calgary's projected lines and pairings against Minnesota

ProjectedLineupDec4Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a four-game homestand this evening when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night (7:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet 1).

Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Jake Bean

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

'I Appreciate Them'

Road Trip Journal - Part V

5 Things - Flames vs. Wild

Flames Fall To Predators

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

Game Day Notebook - 02.12.25

5 Things - Flames @ Predators

Road Trip Journal - Part IV

Flames Drop OT Decision To Hurricanes

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Hurricanes

5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

Flames Alumni Toy Drive Set For Holiday Season

Hear Them Roar!

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Panthers

Flames Extend GM Craig Conroy And Senior Hockey Management Staff 

Road Trip Journal - Part III

5 Things - Flames @ Panthers

Flames Fall In Tampa