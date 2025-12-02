Game Day Notebook - 02.12.25

Too Cool

For the fifth time in the last seven games, Devin Cooley is expected to get the go in goal this evening in the Music City.

He occupied the starter's crease at Tuesday's optional morning skate.

Cooley is coming off a 16-save performance Sunday in Raleigh, and coming into tonight's game, he leads the League with a 1.88 goals-against average, while his .931 save percentage ranks second among NHL goalies.

"I think he's done an excellent job over the last little while, I really do, and I think he deserves an opportunity to go again," Head Coach Ryan Huska said in his morning availability. "We know the type of goaltender that Dustin (Wolf) is, and he's going to get himself back in the net, and most likely he'll play against Minnesota when we get back home.

"But I do feel it's important, not just for a goaltender but for all of our players, that when they go and play the right way and they help our team have success, I think they deserve opportunities, and he's deserving, in my opinion."

Cooley has faced the Predators before this season, too. He stopped all 12 shots he faced over 39 minutes of relief work Nov. 1