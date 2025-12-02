Game Day Notebook - 02.12.25

Frosty, the Face-Off Man
Morgan Frost finished November with a 55.9% win rate in the face-off dot, a figure accented by his 65% efficiency in the defensive zone.
It's an area of strength for the second-year Flame, who has seized an opportunity on Calgary's top line alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Matt Coronato.
"Definitely something I focus on a lot, and it’s nice to have Rasmus (Andersson) back there," Frost said, with Andersson listening intently to his pre-game media availability. "You know, coming in to help in the face off dot.
"But I got Matty, too, on my line. He takes some on the off-side, so yeah, it's something I focus on and just trying to keep getting better."
"I'll give Morgan some credit for sure. It's something that he came in and wanted to improve in his game, but I think he's most definitely done that," Huska added. "Our centremen in general this year, I think they're putting more intention into what they're doing in the face-off circle. They know it's important for us, and instead of seeing our team -like the last couple of years - 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st in the league, we're working our way down.
"And it's something that's very important because you want possession ... you want to start with the pock as much as you can, and I think our centrement have dug into it a lot more this year. Morgan included."