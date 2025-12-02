Game Day Notebook - 02.12.25

Cooley gets another start ... 'New month, new challenges' ... Frost's face-off prowess

251202_Frost
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

NASHVILLE — The Flames close out their five-game road trip tonight at Bridgestone Arena against the Predators, and with a win, they could end the swing with seven of a possible 10 points.

Get caught up on Tuesday's talking points with our Game Day Notebook!

Too Cool

For the fifth time in the last seven games, Devin Cooley is expected to get the go in goal this evening in the Music City.

He occupied the starter's crease at Tuesday's optional morning skate.

Cooley is coming off a 16-save performance Sunday in Raleigh, and coming into tonight's game, he leads the League with a 1.88 goals-against average, while his .931 save percentage ranks second among NHL goalies.

"I think he's done an excellent job over the last little while, I really do, and I think he deserves an opportunity to go again," Head Coach Ryan Huska said in his morning availability. "We know the type of goaltender that Dustin (Wolf) is, and he's going to get himself back in the net, and most likely he'll play against Minnesota when we get back home.

"But I do feel it's important, not just for a goaltender but for all of our players, that when they go and play the right way and they help our team have success, I think they deserve opportunities, and he's deserving, in my opinion."

Cooley has faced the Predators before this season, too. He stopped all 12 shots he faced over 39 minutes of relief work Nov. 1

Determined In December

The Flames finished the month of November with a 7-6-2 record, and as the calendar flips to December, there's an impetus to continue on with the upward trend.

"A new month, new challenges, I think that's the way you always have to look at it," Huska explained. "We were much better in the month of November, so that was a good step forward for us.

"Now we have a different set of challenges that we're going to face this month, where I feel like if we continue to find our game and get better every night, we're looking forward to a positive month as well, and that starts with a really good game here tonight."

And while tonight's contest against the Predators will mark Calgary's 18th road game in 28 contests overall, December presents a much more home-heavy docket. The Flames will play nine of their 13 December games at the Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning with a four-game homestand that gets underway Thursday night.

For captain Mikael Backlund, who led the league with 229 even-strength face-off attempts in November, last month was a starting point.

"We want to keep improving our game," he said. "We played some good hockey in November and collected some points in tight games.

"We’re improving and it's been fun winning more and hopefully, we can keep winning more here in December."

"We want to keep improving our game"

Frosty, the Face-Off Man

Morgan Frost finished November with a 55.9% win rate in the face-off dot, a figure accented by his 65% efficiency in the defensive zone.

It's an area of strength for the second-year Flame, who has seized an opportunity on Calgary's top line alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Matt Coronato.

"Definitely something I focus on a lot, and it’s nice to have Rasmus (Andersson) back there," Frost said, with Andersson listening intently to his pre-game media availability. "You know, coming in to help in the face off dot.

"But I got Matty, too, on my line. He takes some on the off-side, so yeah, it's something I focus on and just trying to keep getting better."

"I'll give Morgan some credit for sure. It's something that he came in and wanted to improve in his game, but I think he's most definitely done that," Huska added. "Our centremen in general this year, I think they're putting more intention into what they're doing in the face-off circle. They know it's important for us, and instead of seeing our team -like the last couple of years - 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st in the league, we're working our way down.

"And it's something that's very important because you want possession ... you want to start with the pock as much as you can, and I think our centrement have dug into it a lot more this year. Morgan included."

"We want to end this trip off right"

Related Content

5 Things - Flames @ Predators

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Predators

Road Trip Journal - Part IV

Flames Drop OT Decision To Hurricanes

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Hurricanes

5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

Flames Alumni Toy Drive Set For Holiday Season

Hear Them Roar!

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Panthers

Flames Extend GM Craig Conroy And Senior Hockey Management Staff 

Road Trip Journal - Part III

5 Things - Flames @ Panthers

Flames Fall In Tampa

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Lightning

Game Day Notebook - 26.11.25

5 Things - Flames @ Lightning

Road Trip Journal - Part II

Andersson Named NHL's First Star of the Week

VAN-quished