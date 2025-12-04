'I Appreciate Them'

Lomberg eager to salute Armed Forces personnel at tonight's game

251204_Lomberg
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Ryan Lomberg is used to being a protector on the ice.

It’s a trait passed down through his family, and a big reason why this evening’s Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night bears such resonance, as his Flames prepare to face the Wild at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

Select special themed jerseys will be up for auction, starting at 6 p.m. CLICK HERE

Since returning to Calgary for a second stint with the Flames, Lomberg has been active about town, visiting the Field of Crosses off Memorial Drive, and assisting in the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre’s “Stairs of Strength” fundraiser this past May.

“My grandfather was in the Royal Canadian Navy, so that's kind of how I got started into it,” Lomberg explained during a post-practice chat this past weekend. “And then in my time on South Florida, I met a lot of veterans down there and really started to dive into the just the character of the people who joined the service.

“They're completely selfless and willing to put themselves in the line of fire in order to protect the people at home. So I couldn't respect them more and I’m super thankful for them.”

Major Kent Griffiths (Ret'd) takes the Flame on a moving Remembrance Day tour

Tonight’s game is the 20th annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night at the 'Dome.

And it comes on the heels of a four-game swing through the U.S. Southeast that saw in-game veterans’ salutes in each market.

Moments that touched Lomberg’s heart.

“Those men and women deserve all the appreciation and respect from everybody,” he said. “So to see them getting honoured and getting the recognition they deserve definitely makes me feel good.”

Lomberg went viral on social media last season when he was shown by a TV camera belting out the Canadian national anthem while standing on the Calgary bench.

It’s a safe assumption that he’ll do the same this evening, in front of those who have - and continue to - serve our country.

“I’m excited to give them the recognition and respect they deserve,” said Lomberg. “Hopefully I can meet a bunch of them and shake their hands and tell them how much I appreciate them.”

