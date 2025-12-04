'I Appreciate Them'

Ryan Lomberg is used to being a protector on the ice.

It’s a trait passed down through his family, and a big reason why this evening’s Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night bears such resonance, as his Flames prepare to face the Wild at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

Select special themed jerseys will be up for auction, starting at 6 p.m. CLICK HERE

Since returning to Calgary for a second stint with the Flames, Lomberg has been active about town, visiting the Field of Crosses off Memorial Drive, and assisting in the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre’s “Stairs of Strength” fundraiser this past May.

“My grandfather was in the Royal Canadian Navy, so that's kind of how I got started into it,” Lomberg explained during a post-practice chat this past weekend. “And then in my time on South Florida, I met a lot of veterans down there and really started to dive into the just the character of the people who joined the service.

“They're completely selfless and willing to put themselves in the line of fire in order to protect the people at home. So I couldn't respect them more and I’m super thankful for them.”