Projected Lineup - Flames @ Devils

NEWARK - The Flames continue their four-game road trip tonight when they visit the Devils at 5 p.m. MT (TV: Sportsnet West; Radio: Sportsnet 960 THE FAN).
The Flames held an optional morning skate today at the Prudential Center, but Head Coach Ryan Huska confirmed afterwards that the team would be going with the "same lineup" that produced a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Defence:
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender:
Jacob Markstrom