Projected Lineup - Flames @ Devils

NEWARK - The Flames continue their four-game road trip tonight when they visit the Devils at 5 p.m. MT (TV: Sportsnet West; Radio: Sportsnet 960 THE FAN).

The Flames held an optional morning skate today at the Prudential Center, but Head Coach Ryan Huska confirmed afterwards that the team would be going with the "same lineup" that produced a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom