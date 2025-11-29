Flames Alumni Toy Drive Set For Holiday Season

It’s that time of year again!

The seventh annual Flames Alumni Toy Drive is underway, benefitting the Calgary Police Youth Foundation, the Women In Need Society, and Woods Homes to bring holiday cheer to local families in need.

The alumni will assemble Christmas hampers for 28 deserving families selected by the Calgary Police Youth Foundation. Together with members of the Calgary Police Service, these hampers will be personally delivered on Christmas Eve, ensuring each family experiences the warmth and joy of the season.

WHERE TO DONATE:

You can drop off your donations in four different ways:

Collection boxes will be set up as of Nov. 16 at all 20 Great Clips Calgary locations

Stone House Décor in Willow Park Village, at 10816 Macleod Trail SE, will be collecting from Dec. 4-14 (10816 Macleod Trail SE).

Spruce it Up Garden Centre will be collecting Dec. 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (777 210 Ave Se, Calgary)

When the Flames take on the Utah Mammoth at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, Dec. 6, alumni members - including Lanny McDonald, Joel Otto and Martin Gelinas - will be on hand to greet fans, collect donations, and sign autographs until the end of the second intermission

Donations will be accepted at the Scotiabank Saddledome’s main reception desk Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. until Dec. 15

WISHLIST:

Lego

Puzzles

Sports games/gear

Books/ interactive books

Stuffed animals

Crafts

Coloring items

Board games

Science activities

Dolls

Action figures

Sensory toys

Building blocks

Pretend play sets – kitchen, tool kits, etc.

STEM building items

Cash donations are important as we would like to provide all families with grocery store gift cards to ensure they have some food security heading into the holidays. We will also be individually shopping for a very special group of children from Woods Homes who will not have families to spend the holidays with. The Alumni are looking to make their Christmas extra special.

CHARITY INFORMATION:

The Calgary Police Youth Foundation is a registered charity committed to keeping Calgary’s youth safe from crime and victimization. Through the Programs funded by the Calgary Police Youth Foundation and delivered by the Calgary Police Service and other community partners, over 30,000 youth annually are provided with education, crime prevention, early intervention, and risk reduction resources intended to support a crime free life. By connecting with youth in their developmental years we can ensure that they receive emotional and practical support at a time in their lives when it is most impactful. With your help, we can forge a promising future where children and youth can thrive and become responsible citizens.

A large number of items are donated to WINS (Women In Need Society). The charity will set the toys up at one of their locations and women accessing the program can come down and choose a gift for their child. Founded in 1992, Women in Need Society (WINS) is Calgary’s homegrown thrift charity, providing basic needs resources and support to women and their families.

The Alumni are also fortunate enough to partner with Woods Homes. Woods Homes is a mental health centre that provides treatment and support for children, youth, adults and families with mental health challenges. They are a non-profit organization and have been working with families since 1914. Our 600+ staff, foster parents and caregivers provide more than 40 programs and services in Calgary, Lethbridge, Strathmore and Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Cold Lake, and Lac La Biche. Wood’s Homes is nationally recognized as a knowledge and training centre. They are accredited by Accreditation Canada which has awarded their organization Exemplary Standing four times in a row.