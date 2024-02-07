“I knew I had that in me.

On paper, the plan was perfectly sound. What it didn’t account for was the emotional burden – the heaviness that comes with having something you love deeply stripped away from you in an instant. And while a return to the NHL was always within reach, the seeds of doubt were planted early in his AHL tenure when it became clear that even that level would test him beyond anything he expected.

“When I first went down, I was a little frustrated with myself and where I was at,” he said. “That took a toll on me for about the first 10 games or so.

“Then, once I got comfortable with that group, it was just about improving every day and I could start seeing the results.”

While offence isn’t what he was there for, Rooney finished the 2022-23 campaign with five goals and 17 points in 51 regular-season outings, before adding another three assists in nine playoff appearances.

But it was then, when he went home for the summer, that true change began to take hold.

“Especially nowadays, if you're not getting an edge in some way, someone else is going to run right past you,” Rooney said. “So, one of the things I did was I watched a ton of video and realized that I needed to become more of a possession player. That's something I did well in the past, but for one reason or another, had gotten away from.

“First, I need to be using my speed – and for me, you see it when I'm getting in on the forecheck.

“If I'm first on those pucks, instead of maybe rimming it back to the D or trying to make a play as quickly as possible, I have to keep my body over the puck and use my size. Holding onto the puck, dragging defenders over to me, and then kicking it out to the guys I'm playing with – that’s what makes me successful and allows me to have an impact on the game.”

When Rooney arrived for training camp in the fall, he looked like the player he describes.

Fast.

Feisty.

And physical, too.

The Canton, Mass. native had easily earned himself a spot on the Flames’ opening-night roster with those traits on full display … until fate intervened.

Rooney tumbled awkwardly to the ice and then into the end boards during practice in the late stages of training camp. He knew something was terribly wrong, gently dragging himself upright, before lumbering off to the dressing room while favouring a shoulder that soon go under the knife.

Four months later, he not only returned to the NHL (with approximately 40 family and friends on hand for the momentous hometown game), but he had a considerable impact on a 4-1 Flames win over the Bruins that drew all sorts of praise from his head coach.

And none of it was by accident.

He worked for this.

He scaled a mountain of adversity, re-established himself and faced one last, incredible roadblock on the highway back to his dream.