NEWARK – This was more than a return from shoulder surgery.
And miles more than your average recall.
For Kevin Rooney, it was a journey of self-discovery.
“It wasn't so much 're-inventing' myself, as it was about getting back to why I was successful and why I was able to play in the NHL for the last four years and be on a team that played in the Eastern Conference Final,” Rooney, a former Devil, said following Wednesday’s practice in his old haunts.
“I knew I had that in me.
“But at the beginning of the year last year, for whatever reason, I wasn't as comfortable making plays, holding onto pucks, and maybe being a little more selfish like I needed to be.
“I had to get back to what made me successful and what made me an NHL player to begin with.”
You have to go back.
Way back to Dec. 9, 2022, when the 29-year-old pivot received the news no professional – let alone one with more than 200 games of big-league toil under his belt – wants to hear.
But he wasn’t exactly surprised, either.
“I needed to work on a lot of things in my game when I got sent down last year,” he recalls. “And credit to the Wranglers coaching staff. Joe (Cirella), Don Nachbaur, it was Mitch Love and then Trent Cull this year. They all took the time to work with me, even though I'm an older guy and maybe the priority might be on some of the younger players that were up-and-coming through the system. But credit to them for still believing in me and giving me that opportunity to go do what I do best.
“I didn't want to go down and pretend that I was a goal-scorer or something that I’m not. I needed to go down and do what I did in the NHL, and if I could chip in a little offensively? Great.”