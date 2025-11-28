The Calgary Flames announce that General Manager Craig Conroy and the senior hockey management staff consisting of President Don Maloney, Senior Vice-President of Hockey Operations/Assistant General Manager Dave Nonis and Vice-President of Hockey Operations/Assistant General Manager Brad Pascall have all previously signed two-year contract extensions. Each of the two-year extensions were signed prior to the start of the 2025-26 season and will result in all senior hockey leadership of the Calgary Flames being under contract through the 2027-28 season.
Flames Extend GM Craig Conroy And Senior Hockey Management Staff
Two-year extensions were signed prior to the start of the 2025-26 season
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this hockey club,” stated Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “We have made important strides the last two years, and I believe in the culture of this team. We are excited about the future, and we are all committed to do everything we can to bring success to this franchise.”
The Senior Hockey Management group is rounded out with Assistant General Manager Peter Hanlon, Special Advisor to the General Manager Jarome Iginla and Senior Director of Hockey Operations Mike Burke.