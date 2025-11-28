Flames Extend GM Craig Conroy And Senior Hockey Management Staff 

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this hockey club,” stated Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “We have made important strides the last two years, and I believe in the culture of this team. We are excited about the future, and we are all committed to do everything we can to bring success to this franchise.”

The Senior Hockey Management group is rounded out with Assistant General Manager Peter Hanlon, Special Advisor to the General Manager Jarome Iginla and Senior Director of Hockey Operations Mike Burke.