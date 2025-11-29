Hear Them Roar!

SUNRISE, Fla. — They’ve only gone and done it again.

For the second time on this five-game road trip, the Flames engineered an impressive comeback win, rallying from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Panthers 5-3 Friday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Yan Kuznetsov got the offence started with his first NHL goal, before MacKenzie Weegar, Morgan Frost, Nazem Kadri and Joel Farabee added markers while Devin Cooley shook off a difficult start, making 37 to earn his third victory between the pipes over Calgary’s last five games.

Head Coach Ryan Huska praised his group's resolve post-game, pointing to some work in the crease from Cooley and Kuznetsov's marker as turning points in the contest.

"I thought it was really good after that,” Huska said of his group’s response to the early deficit. "The (first-period) powerplay that they had, they had us on their heels, and Cooley was excellent on that penalty kill for us. But then I thought our game got better.

"And when Kuznetsov scored that goal for us, I think it kind of shifted a little bit of the momentum in our favour."

"The turning point was definitely Kuzy’s goal," Weegar added. "It was big for our team. It kind of slowed their momentum down, because I know how we can get in here … it can get out of hand pretty quick and I thought Kuzy did a great job.

"I'm proud of him, but that's definitely what sparked the comeback."