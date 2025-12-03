Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Nashville

By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up a five-game road trip, taking on the Predators tonight at 6 p.m. MT at Bridgestone Arena. Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

