Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

The Flames wrap up a five-game road trip, taking on the Predators tonight at 6 p.m. MT at Bridgestone Arena. Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley