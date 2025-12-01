Flames Drop OT Decision To Hurricanes

Cooley makes 16 saves in 1-0 OT loss

By Chris Wahl
RALEIGH — It was a game of inches, a drag-em-out, square-em-up battle, but the Flames were forced to settle for a point Sunday in Carolina, falling 1-0 to the host Hurricanes.

Nikolaj Ehlers played OT hero with the only goal of the game, while Devin Cooley stopped 16 of 17 shots between the pipes in a low-scoring, tight-checking contest at Lenovo Center.

Calgary defended well in the opening frame, limiting their hosts to a half-dozen shots on target. And when he needed to be good, Cooley was, stopping Alexander Nikishin on a pair of opportunities including a silky rush that saw the defenceman earn a golden scoring chance from the low slot.

The Flames netminder's trickiest stop, though, came late in the period, when a centring pass from behind the net caromed off Jordan Martinook’s shin pad toward the net, but Cooley got his right pad (and skate) down to parry the disc away to safety.

The stalemate continued through the second period, but not without a lack of trying from the visitors.

Rasmus Andersson sprung Blake Coleman in free at the Hurricanes blue line, but his shot from the slot just went wide of the post. A few minutes later, Matt Coronato struck iron behind Carolina starter Brandon Bussi after he was sent in alone on goal thanks a 140-foot stretch pass from MacKenzie Weegar.

Bussi made his best save of the game eight-and-a-half minutes into the third, as Coronato earned another partial break after accepting a stretch pass from John Beecher. He stepped into a hard snapshot, but Bussi flashed the leather and snagged the disc, keeping the game scoreless

Cooley made one more stop off Martinook with a minute left on the clock, as the two teams headed to overtime without a goal on the scoreboard.

Ehlers ended proceedings 2:52 into extra time, converting on a centring pass as he crashed the net.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Jake Bean

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"We were dialled. We were really locked in from the beginning"

"He's definitely a calming presence for us"

"I did like a lot of the way we played"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 15, CAR 17

Powerplay: CGY 0-1 CAR 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 47.3% CAR 52.7%

Hits: CGY 21, CAR 18

Blocked Shots: CGY 25, CAR 7

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 17, CAR 28

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, CAR 11

Up Next:

The Flames will wrap up this five-game road trip Tuesday evening in Nashville, with puck drop set for 6 p.m. MT.

After Tuesday's contest in the Music City, the team will return home to kick off a four-game homestand against the Wild on Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night, Thursday evening at 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

