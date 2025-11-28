Projected Lineup - Flames @ Panthers

The Flames gear up for the third game of a five-game trip, taking on the Panthers in Sunrise for a 2 p.m. MT matinee. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings during warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley