Projected Lineup - Flames @ Panthers

Today's projected lines and pairings in Sunrise

projected fla web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames gear up for the third game of a five-game trip, taking on the Panthers in Sunrise for a 2 p.m. MT matinee. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings during warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

