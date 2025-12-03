Flames Fall To Predators

Flames suffer 5-1 setback in Nashville

251202_CGYatNSH
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

NASHVILLE — Three goals in the second period helped pace the Predators to a 5-1 win over the Flames Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Morgan Frost counted the lone Calgary marker, as the Flames wrapped up their five-game, cross-continental road trip with a 2-2-1 record.

Check out the action from Tuesday's game

The visitors held a 10-9 edge in shots on goal in the first period, but Nashville struck first 6:24 into the game, when Reid Schaefer tucked a rebound past starting netminder Devin Cooley for his first NHL goal.

Calgary's best chance came late in the frame.Frost picked off a pass in his own zone, then outletted to Jonathan Huberdeau, who strode in alone on goal. He faked forehand, then tried to tuck a backhand effort beneath Juuse Saros' pad, but the Nashville netminder got his pad down just in time to make the save.

The hosts added three more goals in the second period. Steven Stamkos registered his 1,200th NHL point to extend the lead to 2-0 at the 5:04 mark, before Jonathan Marchessault and Ozzy Wiesblatt added singles, the Calgarian Wiesblatt recording his first NHL marker by crashing the net and redirecting a centring pass at 15:32.

Nashville added a fifth, but the Flames got on the board with a powerplay marker at 13:39, when Nazem Kadri set up Frost in the slot. The Calgary centreman made no mistake, beating Saros blocker side for his third goal of the road trip.

Devin Cooley made 12 saves in goal, while Dustin Wolf stopped 10 of 11 shots he faced after entering the game at the start of the third period.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"I don’t think we had a lot of speed to our game"

"We know we can play better"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 28, NSH 28

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, NSH 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 58.9%, NSH 41.1%

Hits: CGY 24, NSH 18

Blocked Shots: CGY 10, NSH 9

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 17, NSH 16

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, NSH 6

Up Next:

The Flames return home to kick off a four-game homestand against the Wild on Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night, Thursday evening at 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

The run of home games continues Saturday at 5 p.m. MT versus Utah, before Buffalo (Nov. 8) and Detroit (Nov. 10) visit the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Related Content

CGY at NSH | Recap

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

Game Day Notebook - 02.12.25

5 Things - Flames @ Predators

Road Trip Journal - Part IV

Flames Drop OT Decision To Hurricanes

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Hurricanes

5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

Flames Alumni Toy Drive Set For Holiday Season

Hear Them Roar!

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Panthers

Flames Extend GM Craig Conroy And Senior Hockey Management Staff 

Road Trip Journal - Part III

5 Things - Flames @ Panthers

Flames Fall In Tampa

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Lightning

Game Day Notebook - 26.11.25

5 Things - Flames @ Lightning

Road Trip Journal - Part II