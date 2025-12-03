Flames Fall To Predators

The visitors held a 10-9 edge in shots on goal in the first period, but Nashville struck first 6:24 into the game, when Reid Schaefer tucked a rebound past starting netminder Devin Cooley for his first NHL goal.

Calgary's best chance came late in the frame.Frost picked off a pass in his own zone, then outletted to Jonathan Huberdeau, who strode in alone on goal. He faked forehand, then tried to tuck a backhand effort beneath Juuse Saros' pad, but the Nashville netminder got his pad down just in time to make the save.

The hosts added three more goals in the second period. Steven Stamkos registered his 1,200th NHL point to extend the lead to 2-0 at the 5:04 mark, before Jonathan Marchessault and Ozzy Wiesblatt added singles, the Calgarian Wiesblatt recording his first NHL marker by crashing the net and redirecting a centring pass at 15:32.

Nashville added a fifth, but the Flames got on the board with a powerplay marker at 13:39, when Nazem Kadri set up Frost in the slot. The Calgary centreman made no mistake, beating Saros blocker side for his third goal of the road trip.

Devin Cooley made 12 saves in goal, while Dustin Wolf stopped 10 of 11 shots he faced after entering the game at the start of the third period.