Canadian Armed Forces Jersey Auction Now Live

Proceeds directed to Support Our Troops and Calgary Military Family Resource Centre

CF_CAF_JerseyAuction_2x1_simplified
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames Foundation's player-signed Canadian Armed Forces jersey auction is now live!

BID NOW

Proceeds will be directed to Support Our Troops and the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre.

The auction runs until 7:00 p.m. MT on Dec. 11. This year's auction features jerseys signed by Dustin Wolf, Rasmus Andersson, Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman, Jonathan Huberdeau, Morgan Frost, Matt Coronato, Ryan Lomberg, MacKenzie Weegar, Adam Klapka, Connor Zary, Yegor Sharangovich, Kevin Bahl, and Devin Cooley.

