Projected Lineup - Flames @ Hurricanes

The Flames road swing stops in Raleigh for a matchup against the Hurricanes at 3 p.m. MT. Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Jake Bean

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley