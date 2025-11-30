Projected Lineup - Flames @ Hurricanes

The Flames road swing stops in Raleigh for a matchup against the Hurricanes at 3 p.m. MT. Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - Jake Bean
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley