NEWARK - Before children, the championships, and the chart-topping point production, Blake Coleman had to prove himself like all the rest with a dream.

Except, he wasn’t your typical bright-eyed and bushy tailed young greenhorn.

It took almost no time at all for Travis Zajac and the New Jersey Devils to see this young buck was built differently than most.

So, when reminded of Coleman’s blistering offensive yield – eight years into his career, no less – it was hardly a shocker.

“I'm not surprised, to be honest,” said Zajac, the recently retired Devils legend, who helped Coleman cut his teeth as a National Leaguer. “Sometimes you get put in that role where he won some Cups as a grinding, third-line, wear-teams-out-kind of player. But he still scored big goals for Tampa, right?

“Now, you get on those streaks and the puck starts finding you and you play with a little more confidence.

“But I’m not surprised by it.

“I think he's always had that knack. … He goes to the tough areas, he can turn pucks over, he can create with his speed. And he's fearless. He can get to all those dirty areas to score goals and he's got a great shot where he can score from outside the paint, too.”

And Zajac would know.

The two played parts of four seasons together, beginning with Coleman’s official NHL launch-point on Jan. 12, 2017 – a night when the veteran of more than 1,000 big-league showings netted the game’s opening goal.

From that point forward, the pair fashioned something of an iron-clad bond, with Coleman – 24 – absorbing all he could from his 32-year-old wingman. In time, their off-ice connection would transcend the dressing-room walls and two quickly became one of the game’s great penalty-killing duos, much like how Coleman and Yegor Sharangovich have become for the Flames today.

But that, too, is of no surprise to Zajac.

Not with the kind of person he was, the leadership qualities he showed, and the ever-present desire to give back and unite everyone as part of a team’s family unit.

Coleman, now 32 himself, has taken upon himself to bring Sharangovich under his wing – offering, on the eve of his 500th career spin: "I think when you care about somebody, instinctively, you play better, you care, and you play for that guy. 'Sharky' reminds me a lot of myself when I was that age.”

Those are the values that were instilled in him, thanks in large part to Zajac’s immaculate influence.