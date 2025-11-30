5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

1. Heads, Carolina

First, they rallied.

Then, they went to Raleigh.

The Flames landed in North Carolina late Friday evening for this, the fourth chapter in this lengthy five-game swing.

It's the final game in November, and Calgary's 15th this month, and the team has a chance to finish this 30-day stretch two games over the .500 mark with a victory over the Hurricanes today.

Yan Kuznetsov scored his first NHL goal Friday against the Panthers, and even at his young age, he's provided a steadying influence on the blue line since being recalled from the AHL's Wranglers.

And after another comeback win in Florida - the second of the trip - the 23-year-old figures there's a growing confidence among the group that they can overcome adversity, even when it strikes in the opening minutes of a game.

"It just speaks huge of our group, like inside the room," he said of the victory. "We have more confidence in ourselves, that even if something doesn't go our way, we are able to come back and get this gusty win like we did."

Against the Panthers, the Flames also scored their first 5-on-3 goal of the season. It was a pivotal marker, too, as Morgan Frost rebounded home a shot that ended up giving Calgary its first lead of the afternoon at Amerant Bank Arena after falling behind by two goals early on.

The full, two-minute, two-man advantage was an opportunity to seize control. And Head Coach Ryan Huska was glad to see his team's powerplay cash in.

"That's always the difference in a game; you get a full two-minute 5-on-3, you have to score," he explained. "You really do, otherwise, the momentum all gets shifted to the other side.

"So I thought our guys regrouped after not starting at the best in the first period."

The team was off Saturday, a welcome respite on the seventh day of this long road trip.

A day of rest, ahead of another tough test.

Twenty-two modern-day Moses, searchin' for the Promised Land.