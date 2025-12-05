Back In The Saddle

Three goals in the third period was the difference Thursday night.

Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Rasmus Andersson – with an empty-netter – tallied in the final frame for the Flames, who downed the visiting Wild 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night.

Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring in the game in the second, but the Wild had tied it before period end.

Minnesota came into the game 12-1-2 in their last 15, losing in regulation for the first time since Nov. 6.

Dustin Wolf was phenomenal with 26 saves, while the Flames PK was also stellar holding the Wild without a goal on five chances, including four in the first period.

Andersson finished with a team-high six shots, while Blake Coleman also had an impressive outing with four shots and three hits, to go along with the assist on Zary’s goal.