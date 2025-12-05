Back In The Saddle

Flames kick off homestand with impressive 4-1 victory over Wild

By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

Three goals in the third period was the difference Thursday night.

Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Rasmus Andersson – with an empty-netter – tallied in the final frame for the Flames, who downed the visiting Wild 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night.

Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring in the game in the second, but the Wild had tied it before period end.

Minnesota came into the game 12-1-2 in their last 15, losing in regulation for the first time since Nov. 6.

Dustin Wolf was phenomenal with 26 saves, while the Flames PK was also stellar holding the Wild without a goal on five chances, including four in the first period.

Andersson finished with a team-high six shots, while Blake Coleman also had an impressive outing with four shots and three hits, to go along with the assist on Zary’s goal.

See all the goals and big saves from Thursday night's win

The Flames spent eight minutes shorthanded in the first period off high-sticking minors to Coleman, Mikael Backlund, and a double-minor to Nazem Kadri with 4:29 to go right after Coleman’s penalty had ended.

They killed them all off.

Wolf made four stops on the first PK, including a pad save on a Matt Boldy shot and a one-timer slot stop on Kirill Kaprizov.

The pair were two of 11 saves in he made in the first period, while Filip Gustavsson made six stops for Minnesota.

Huberdeau scored at 4:21 of the second period, one of the first 11 shots of the period that the Flames peppered the Wild net with.

Coronato made a drop pass to Andersson, who skated behind the net and fired a wraparound shot which Gustvasson saved, but Huberdeau put the rebound home.

Huberdeau sweeps in a rebound to put the Flames up in the second

Wolf made an absolutely spectacular, jaw-dropping scorpion save on Minnesota’s first shot of the middle stanza, robbing Marcus Johansson’s backdoor attempt.

Wolf with a jaw-dropping stop on against Marcus Johansson

The Wild tied it up at 16:51 off a tough break for the Flames, John Beecher blocking a shot that knocked his skate blade off, the visitors then capitilizing with a puck that was eventually put in by Yakov Trenin.

On the same shift he just missed a tip-in attempt from Huberdeau on a rush, Morgan Frost took a stretch pass from Joel Hanley and then made a pass that went past two Wild defenders to a streaking Coronato who wired it home 3:33 into the third.

Coronato makes no mistake after Frost springs him with a pretty pass

Zary made it a two-goal lead just under three minutes later when he got the pass from Coleman on a 2-on-1, cut in and put it five-hole at 6:18.

Zary takes the feed from Coleman and pulls off a pretty move in tight

Andersson iced it with one minute to play.

Andersson scores empty-netter to round out scoring

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Jake Bean

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"Happy to get back in there, and feel good about my game"

"I've been grinding away, but that one felt good"

"I scored for (my Mom), so that was nice"

"It was a pretty complete game for us"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 30, MIN 27

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, MIN 0-5

Faceoffs: CGY 50.9%, MIN 49.1%

Hits: CGY 21, MIN 24

Blocked Shots: CGY 15, MIN 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 30, MIN 22

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 13, MIN 12

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Wild 04.12.25

Game photos by Gerry Thomas. Arrival shots by Matt Daniels

Up Next:

The Flames have a trio more of home games before they head back out on the road:

Vs. Utah at 5 p.m. Saturday (CLICK FOR TICKETS)

Vs. Buffalo at 7 p.m. Monday (CLICK FOR TICKETS)

Vs. Detroit at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (CLICK FOR TICKETS)

