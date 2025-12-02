5 Things - Flames @ Predators

Flames wrap up five-game trip in the Music City

By Chris Wahl
1. Last Stop, Music City

The Flames landed at Nashville International Airport Monday afternoon, arriving at the final stop in their 11-day, five-city tour. It's a journey that's seen the team lay eyes on both coasts, but here in the home of country music, they'll seek to play a melody in a happy key to end the trip.

Sunday's 1-0 overtime loss in Carolina was a tight-checking affair, one that could have been decided just as fairly on the flip of a coin, but in Raleigh, Calgary collected its fifth of eight available points thus far on the away swing. The defensive commitment was there - the Flames blocked 25 shots and held the high shot-volume Carolina club to just over half of their 33.2 shots per game average - enough good things to make the effort laudable, even if the result was a frustrating one.

"I don't think there were too many chances either way," forward Matt Coronato reflected Monday. "And when they did have some, Cools (Devin Cooley) made some big-time saves.

"So I think we played a hard game. We had a few chances, just look to capitalize moving forward."

Coronato was the author of a couple of those Sunday opportunities, too, notably late in the second period when he accepted a long-distance pass from MacKenzie Weegar and was sprung in alone, only to see his snapshot strike iron behind Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi.

And if the script had been flipped with respect to the final score, we might be discussing a good road win, rather than one that slipped away.

"I think we're a team that can be effective on the road, play hard road games and battle, kind of in low scoring games like we saw last night," Coronato added. "I think we're kind of proud to play with that effort and play in those types of games.

"Moving forward, we got one more game on this trip. I think if we could come out of there with a win, it'd be a great finish to this trip."

Coronato is one of three New York state products on the roster, and the newest addition to that trio is starting to find his feet as a Flame.

It's been non-stop travel for forward John Beecher, acquired off waivers from the Bruins in mid-November. He went from making his Calgary debut close to home in Buffalo, only to spend three days in his new home before embarking on this long road trip.

"It's been quite a whirlwind, but being on the road, it's honestly nice," he offered Monday. "You get to go to a couple more dinners with the guys and hang out a little bit more, so, I mean, it was nice for me, from the standpoint of just kind of getting to know the guys a little bit better."

He's starting to find a home on the Flames penalty-kill, too. Since joining the team, Beecher ranks third among Calgary forwards with 11:15 of short-handed ice-time, a figure that represents about 35% of his time on ice per game.

Learning on the fly, while flying a lot.

"(It's) definitely getting a lot more comfortable now, just getting the systems down," Beecher explained. "It's kind of just starting to become muscle memory for me, which is nice; (I'm) not out there just thinking about everything.

"You can kind of just go out there and play."

"It's just starting to become muscle memory for me"

2. Know Your Enemy

Nashville (8-13-4) earned a split in their weekend back-to-back set, winning 4-3 in Chicago Friday before falling 5-2 on home ice Saturday against Winnipeg. The Jets jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Nick Blankenburg and Luke Evangelista got the hosts back to within a goal early in period three, but Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter added third-period insurance markers to seal the victory for the guests from Manitoba.

Evangelista finished the game with two points, while Justus Annunen stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced in the loss.

"I feel like we let one slip there," Blankenburg told reporters after the contest. "I feel like we’re trying to build that consistent game and we’re trying to find that for 60 minutes. I think you’d be blind if you don’t see that.

"There’s glimpses and there’s parts where it’s really good, we’ve just got to find a way to do it for 60 minutes consistently."

For Evangelista, Saturday's game marked his third consecutive outing with multiple points; he's amassed six points (2G, 4A) over that span, and now sits just a point off the team lead with 17 on the season (Ryan O'Reilly is tops on the club with 18).

Captain Roman Josi's return has been a welcome one for the Predators. The defenceman was sidelined for a month - he missed the Nov. 1 affair against Calgary - reclaiming his spot on the blueline Nov. 22.

Fellow veteran Juuse Saros has earned the lion's share of the work between the pipes, and this season, he's been the goaltender of record for seven of Nashville's eight wins. He started nine of the Predators' 13 games in November.

Five of Nashville's eight wins this season have come at Bridgestone Arena.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
13.3%
32nd
Predators
16.7%
T-21st
Penalty Kill
Flames
81.8%
10th
Predators
81.3%
T-12th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.33%
8th
Predators
53.44%
5th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
53.41%
8th
Predators
53.20%
9th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game marks the second of three meetings this season between Calgary and Nashville, and the second of two to take place at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators rode the strength of a three-goal first period in the opener, scoring a 4-2 home-ice victory Nov. 1. Jonathan Huberdeau and Joel Farabee scored the Flames goals.

The three-game set will wrap up at the Scotiabank Saddledome Jan. 4.

Did You Know?

Veteran forward Nazem Kadri comes into tonight's game with 731 career points, but his first - an assist - was registered against the Predators Nov. 16, 2010.

Kadri has six goals and 21 points in his career against Nashville, with tonight's contest marking his 29th career appearance versus the Predators. He had one helper in the first meeting of the 2025-26 season series Nov. 1.

"They play with so much skill, it's a lot of fun to be out there with them"

4. November Numbers

As we turn the calendar to the month of December, let's look back at some November Flames facts and figures, after the team skated to a 7-6-2 record last month.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson led the team with 14 points (3G, 11A) in the month of November, while Joel Farabee's six goals were the most among Calgary skaters.

Blake Coleman scored two game-winning goals last month, which tied him for fifth-most across the NHL, while Adam Klapka's 49 November hits were fifth-most among NHL skaters.

In the faceoff circle, Mikael Backlund's 160 wins were 3rd in the league, and he led the circuit with 229 even-strength faceoff attempts (winning 128 of them).

MacKenzie Weegar was tied for second among NHL skaters with 38 blocked shots in November, while Nazem Kadri (56) and Matt Coronato (55) finished sixth and eighth in the league in shots on goal, respectively.

Between the pipes, Devin Cooley finished the month of November tied for fourth among NHL goalies with a 1.66 goals-against average, and tied for sixth with a .934 save percentage.

And Cooley stopped all 25 powerplay shots he faced in November, which marked the highest total of the seven NHL goalies to finish the month with a 1.000 powerplay save percentage.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Morgan Frost

Frost finished the month of November with seven points - six at even strength - but his powerplay marker in Florida Friday gave the Flames the lead en route to their 5-3 win over the defending Stanley Cup champs.

But perhaps his best work came in the faceoff dot. Frost led the Flames regular centremen with a 55.9% win rate in November, and claimed 65% of his draws in the defensive zone last month.

Five of Frost's six goals this season have come away from the Scotiabank Saddledome, including a pair of tallies on this current five-game road trip.

Frost scores on the powerplay to give Flames first lead

Predators - Matthew Wood

The 20-year-old rookie led Nashville with six goals in the month of November, a total that included a tally against the Flames in their last visit to Nashville.

Selected 15th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, the product of Nanaimo, B.C. has burst onto the Music City scene, posting 11 points (7G, 4A) in his 18 games with the Predators in 2025-26.

Wood recorded his first NHL hat-trick Nov. 10 against the Rangers, and his goal Friday in Chicago helped set the course for Nashville's 4-3 win.

