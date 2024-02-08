Say What - 'It's The Start'

The buzz ahead of tonight's contest between the Flames and Devils

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Martin Pospisil on signing a new contract with the Flames:

"It means a lot, especially (since) it wasn’t an easy way to get here, but I’m really excited to play for the Flames for another two years. Calgary has great fans, it’s fun to play; (I’m) super-excited, it’ll be fun."

On where his career goes from here:

"It feels great, but this is not done; it’s the start. I’m going to give it (my) all every day, like I did before; my style is based on work and I’m trying to bring it every day, even if my teammates sometimes (don’t) like it in practice. I just want to win every game and get better every day."

On his rapid ascent to the NHL this season:

"Still now, I can’t really believe it, everything (has happened) so fast. First, I called my parents and my brother; they were really happy, same as me. Maybe after the season I’ll realize what’s really happened, but I’m just trying to focus in on every game and be ready for the next game."

Jonathan Huberdeau on his 800th NHL game:

"When you think about it, you don’t know how your career’s going to go but it’s pretty cool, a number like that, I mean 800’s pretty good, but it’s getting closer to 1,000, that’s your goal. Just thankful to be able to play this game, your passion, and to do that every day of your life."

Ryan Huska on Pospisil's new contract:

"First, I feel like he deserved the extension that he got. When he and Connor (Zary) came into our lineup, we were struggling, and I thought Marty in particular brought a particular dynamic to our team with the speed that he plays the game with, but also the size, the physicality that he brings to the table and that was something that we were missing early on. So he found a bit of a hole in our lineup and good on him, he understands how he has to come to the rink every day to play and he’s been a really important person for our team. And when he hasn’t been in our lineup, you’ve noticed his absence, so that says a lot about who he is and who he’s become."

On the organization having belief in Pospisil:

"Craig (Conroy) was always a guy that pushed him and believed in him, and the challenge that he had early on in the minors was that he wasn’t able to stay healthy. But when you look at the package that he has, and the size that he is you wonder ‘why aren’t you an NHL player?’ I think he’s gotten to the point where he understands now how he has to play the game to make sure he can stay in there consistently. But I think having Craig in his corner to start with, and earning the trust and developing relationships with the Wranglers coaching staff allowed us to feel confident when we gave him the opportunity."

On Huberdeau's 800th game:

"This is a big night, I mean 800 games is not a small task when you look at what goes into being an NHL player and the grind that comes along with it. This is a night that he should be very proud of, but for him, I feel like his game is starting to come and go in the right direction."

