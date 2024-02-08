Say What - 'It's The Start'

Martin Pospisil on signing a new contract with the Flames:
"It means a lot, especially (since) it wasn’t an easy way to get here, but I’m really excited to play for the Flames for another two years. Calgary has great fans, it’s fun to play; (I’m) super-excited, it’ll be fun."
On where his career goes from here:
"It feels great, but this is not done; it’s the start. I’m going to give it (my) all every day, like I did before; my style is based on work and I’m trying to bring it every day, even if my teammates sometimes (don’t) like it in practice. I just want to win every game and get better every day."
On his rapid ascent to the NHL this season:
"Still now, I can’t really believe it, everything (has happened) so fast. First, I called my parents and my brother; they were really happy, same as me. Maybe after the season I’ll realize what’s really happened, but I’m just trying to focus in on every game and be ready for the next game."