Road Trip Journal - Part V

Tuesday, December 2, 9:55 p.m. CT – It’s a chilly walk back to the hotel after a setback to the Predators. On the way, we spot Senior Director of Team Operations Sean O’Brien, he’s heading back ahead of the group to ensure the post-game meal at the hotel is ready to go when the players arrive. The team will stay in Nashville overnight, and fly back to Calgary in the morning.

Wednesday, December 3, 9:50 a.m. CT – The staff/media bus is on the way to the airport. As we leave downtown Nashville and cross the Cumberland River, the bus takes us past Nissan Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Like Calgary and Scotia Place, there’s a considerable stadium project well underway in Nashville, too. Right next door to the Titans’ home, the New Nissan Stadium is under construction. It’s a massive undertaking – a $2.1 billion U.S. project – and the frame of the new facility dwarfs the existing stadium, which opened in 1999 and hosted a Stadium Series game between the Predators and Lightning three years ago. The new football stadium is slated to open in 2027.

Wednesday, December 3, 2:05 p.m. MT – We step off the plane at YYC after a four-hour flight North from Nashville. It’s a crisp, sunny day, and as the team clears Canadian customs, everyone grabs their bags and walks over to their waiting vehicles, which have been started and warmed up just prior to our arrival. After an 11-day voyage, it’s good to be home. And it will be even better to play at home, which the Flames will do Thursday, when they play the first of nine December home games against the Wild at the Scotiabank Saddledome.