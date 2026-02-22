Jack Hughes becomes U.S. hockey hero by scoring 'Golden Goal' against Canada

MILAN -- The cracked tooth smile with blood on his teeth and lips. The American flag draped over his shoulders and his right fist up in the air. The flowing hair soaked with sweat. The gold medal around his neck.

Jack Hughes, now forever an American hockey hero.

“He’s a high stakes player,” Team USA coach Mike Sullivan said. “He brought his very best when the stakes were the highest.”

Hughes scored the 'Golden Goal' 46 years in the making 1:41 into overtime, giving Team USA a 2-1 overtime win against Team Canada in the gold medal game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday.

It is the United States’ first gold medal in men’s hockey since the Miracle on Ice in 1980.

“I’m not surprised because when I looked around the room before overtime, there’s probably three or four guys that I look at and I’m like, ‘That guy is not nervous, he wants to be that guy,’” defenseman Quinn Hughes, Jack’s older brother, said. “I felt that way about Jack. … Just a special guy.”

Hughes was at the center of everything late in the third period and in overtime.

First, he took a high stick from Canadian forward Sam Bennett directly to the chops, cracking his front teeth and a double minor penalty. The U.S. got a four-minute power play out of it at 13:26 of the third period.

“My first thought was, I looked on the ice and saw my teeth, and I was like, ‘Here we go again,’ because I know the last time that happened it wasn’t very fun,” Hughes said.

Then he thought of the time remaining in the game and the opportunity on the power play.

“I just thought, we’ve got an elite first power play [unit],” Hughes said. “Four minutes, I thought they were going on the ice and they were going to score, and that was going to be the gold medal game.”

Well, that didn’t happen.

Not only did the Americans fail to score on the power play, Hughes came on the ice and took a high-sticking penalty to negate the last 49 seconds of the man advantage.

He got his stick up in the face of Canadian forward Bo Horvat at 16:37, setting up a 4-on-4 before Canada would go on a power play for 1:11.