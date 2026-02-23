Get to Know: Woo Crew | FEATURE

Drew Darby

What has been your favorite memory so far this season?

I wanna say it was the first day, where I really got to meet everyone and really see everybody's personality, see how everybody clashes together, see the energy from the fans and everything. And, of course, we won that first game, too, so that was definitely a great memory. Many more to come, but the first one I definitely wanna say was the most memorable.

Do you have a favorite in-game feature?

I think the hot dog toss is honestly my favorite, 'cause I like putting on costumes. I like being a showboat, showing my real self, showing my goofy and stuff. The hot dog costume is definitely my favorite one.

What made you want to join the Woo Crew?

The reason why I wanted to join the Woo Crew is because I know my personality. I'm a very hyped and, I guess, goofy guy. I like being around people. I feed off energy as well. Also, back in college, I used to do something similar, where I used to be working, pretty much doing t-shirt toss for college. You know, something small, but wanted to turn into something big. So I was like, "You know what? I seen something for Devils opening up. Let me take the opportunity, meet some awesome people, be myself, be energetic," and honestly, it's been a dream so far.

What has been your favorite part of being a part of the Woo Crew?

Just the memories that I'm making, and also just seeing the people that come along with it, seeing other people that come from hours away and just seeing how we all pretty much have the same personality. We're all goofy. We're all like the kids on the inside of us, so this is definitely a great time, a great, great season, for sure.

What's a fun fact about yourself?

I'm pretty mobile. I said this in a trial before, but I once did 75 pushups in one minute, and I can still do probably 70 in a minute, probably not more than that, but...

Sounds like we need to make a contest of that.

Oh, anytime (laughs). Anytime, anywhere, I'm with it.

What are you doing when you're not here?

Outside of here, you're probably gonna see me at the gym. I spend time with family a lot. I'm a very active person, so I played baseball my whole life, so I was always active. Probably playing basketball with some of my friends. I love hanging out with my friends and doing productive things, like going out, jogging, working out, trying to get some cardio in. I also work at a hotel. I supervise a hotel, more of a sound tech, so that's also what I do on the side. But yeah, I'm a pretty productive guy. I love to move around a lot, so.

Hockey is trying to be more inclusive and more open to different people. Do you understand the role that just your presence alone has in growing the game?

Yes, definitely. You don't really see a lot of people that are my color in the stands or even playing. So this is definitely something where I feel like it shows for people that are like me, "Hey, no matter what you are, what shape you come in, what size or anything like that, you can do whatever you want, no matter anything, 'cause nothing's gonna stop you." So it's definitely game-changing a little bit, 'cause I didn't feel like our staff would be predominantly Black, or at least the shade that we are, and it's definitely good to see. I hope it's eye-opening for other people that do wanna try to be in a hype squad, like how we are. I love it, every moment of it.