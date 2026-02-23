The Woo Crew has been a staple at the Prudential Center for the past few years. They hype up the fans in the aisles, toss t-shirts and exude an infectious excitement. Here’s a look at a few of the faces behind the Woo Crew.
Get to Know: Woo Crew | FEATURE
Drew Darby
What has been your favorite memory so far this season?
I wanna say it was the first day, where I really got to meet everyone and really see everybody's personality, see how everybody clashes together, see the energy from the fans and everything. And, of course, we won that first game, too, so that was definitely a great memory. Many more to come, but the first one I definitely wanna say was the most memorable.
Do you have a favorite in-game feature?
I think the hot dog toss is honestly my favorite, 'cause I like putting on costumes. I like being a showboat, showing my real self, showing my goofy and stuff. The hot dog costume is definitely my favorite one.
What made you want to join the Woo Crew?
The reason why I wanted to join the Woo Crew is because I know my personality. I'm a very hyped and, I guess, goofy guy. I like being around people. I feed off energy as well. Also, back in college, I used to do something similar, where I used to be working, pretty much doing t-shirt toss for college. You know, something small, but wanted to turn into something big. So I was like, "You know what? I seen something for Devils opening up. Let me take the opportunity, meet some awesome people, be myself, be energetic," and honestly, it's been a dream so far.
What has been your favorite part of being a part of the Woo Crew?
Just the memories that I'm making, and also just seeing the people that come along with it, seeing other people that come from hours away and just seeing how we all pretty much have the same personality. We're all goofy. We're all like the kids on the inside of us, so this is definitely a great time, a great, great season, for sure.
What's a fun fact about yourself?
I'm pretty mobile. I said this in a trial before, but I once did 75 pushups in one minute, and I can still do probably 70 in a minute, probably not more than that, but...
Sounds like we need to make a contest of that.
Oh, anytime (laughs). Anytime, anywhere, I'm with it.
What are you doing when you're not here?
Outside of here, you're probably gonna see me at the gym. I spend time with family a lot. I'm a very active person, so I played baseball my whole life, so I was always active. Probably playing basketball with some of my friends. I love hanging out with my friends and doing productive things, like going out, jogging, working out, trying to get some cardio in. I also work at a hotel. I supervise a hotel, more of a sound tech, so that's also what I do on the side. But yeah, I'm a pretty productive guy. I love to move around a lot, so.
Hockey is trying to be more inclusive and more open to different people. Do you understand the role that just your presence alone has in growing the game?
Yes, definitely. You don't really see a lot of people that are my color in the stands or even playing. So this is definitely something where I feel like it shows for people that are like me, "Hey, no matter what you are, what shape you come in, what size or anything like that, you can do whatever you want, no matter anything, 'cause nothing's gonna stop you." So it's definitely game-changing a little bit, 'cause I didn't feel like our staff would be predominantly Black, or at least the shade that we are, and it's definitely good to see. I hope it's eye-opening for other people that do wanna try to be in a hype squad, like how we are. I love it, every moment of it.
Daraja
What has been your favorite memory so far this season?
I think my first or second game, there was a girl who was neurodivergent. I think she was on the spectrum, and I was positioned right near her. She looked like the cutest little Black girl ever. She looked up at me, and she smiled, and she waved at me, and that was the first time I was so touched that I felt like: Wow, somebody saw me that looked like them. It's great representation, and I was like, "We gotta have more of this in the NHL." love the inclusion this year. It's an amazing addition.
Do you have a favorite in-game feature?
My favorite thing is when the goal horn goes and when we get a goal and then the crowd. I love the chant. I was like, "Oh, my God, we're kinda cool for that." I'm kinda with it.
What made you want to join the Woo Crew?
I love the opportunity to always show sportsmanship. I love an option to entertain. I love the in-crowd arena experience and just being around it.
What has been your favorite part of being a part of the Woo Crew?
Honestly, the people. The people are pretty cool. I love that we're all from different walks of life. I love that we have stories to tell. I love that when we come here, we put all those things aside, and we become one big, happy family.
What's your pre-game routine?
All right, so being a woman (chuckles) you know, I gotta do a little more than the guys. You guys just come with a cool little shape up and then just show up, work out a little bit, get a little swole, pull up. We gotta have a pump for that. See me, my hair, I have to do my hair. I do my makeup. I try to eat right before, something a little light, a little healthy. Do a little meditation for myself to lock in, and then I talk, and then we all catch up, and it feels really warm and inviting.
What's a fun fact about yourself?
I'm a Pilates instructor. Yeah, so that's really fun. I just started that journey, and I've been integrating that into my schedule.
What are you doing when you're not here?
I'm a competition judge for dance competitions. So I go across the country, the West Coast, East Coast, Midwest, and then I teach at a couple dance schools across the state. So sometimes I do Jersey. Sometimes I'm in Brooklyn. Sometimes I'm in Manhattan, and then I also have my own dance company, Quality 97. It's amazing. We're super inclusive. We help out the college demographic. We're kinda rooting for the underdog. We help create commercial opportunities for the dancers to feel confident and to audition for things in the city.
Hockey is trying to be more inclusive and more open to different people. Do you understand the role that just your presence alone has in growing the game?
Yes, I realize the more I'm seen, the more we're seen, the more it matters, and the more people realize there's more eyes watching hockey than they realize. Also, the more inclusive, the better. I don't think people realize closed mouths don't get fed. So the more we open up this space, the better it is for people that are intriguing about it to come. The fact that I have this job now, I have a bunch of friends and family that are like: "Hockey?" Not do we just flip the channel on ESPN and pass it, but also now they're into the games. They wanna know the stats. I've learned a lot about hockey and just all these things being implemented now. I didn't know that before, so I love that about it.
J Hype
What has been your favorite memory so far this season?
So far, it's been the aisle energy. Once I'm positioned in the aisles or the Sin Bin, that's when the fans have a good time with me. And I try to have a good time with them, regardless of the outcome. So far it's been most memorable, the aisles and Sin Bin.
What are you doing in the aisles?
Oh, I'm turning up. Anytime the music is playing, I'm having a dance contest, or I'm throwing T-shirts, or I'm pretty much dictating the energy based on the signs that I have. So, I'm either wooing or hollering or turning up with the fans, and the little kids as well, especially.
Do you have a favorite in-game feature?
My in-game entertainment aspect is the dessert race. 'Cause then I get to put on the outfit. Sometimes I'm the pretzel or the Carvel ice cream cone. So it's a good time. I just love wearing outfits and then becoming that character, because then the fans kind of connect with me in that way as well, and having a good time for the game.
So why did you wanna join the Woo Crew?
One, to continue that legacy of an entertainer, influenced by various artists growing up. In terms of now, Black History Month, Richard Pryor, David Alan Grier, Kenan Ivory Wayans, Kevin Hart. But going forward, also kind of adding this to the tool belt as an entertainer and artist. I also am a trivia host and an event host full-time as well. So to have something like this from a sports aspect is great to have, and memorable.
What's been the best part about being in the Woo Crew so far?
The energy with the fans, the camaraderie between us as part of the team in terms of the Woo Crew, and also just continuing to leave a legacy for the Woo Crew members themselves, in pushing forward the legacy of the New Jersey Devils. As a Jerseyan myself, living in East Orange my entire life, I feel like I'm leaving my name in the Woo Crew or Devils plaque of people who have been a part of the Devils team, either in working Prudential Center or being a part of the Woo Crew, not necessarily being part of the team itself.
What's your pregame routine?
I show up an hour before call time, only because I like to just desensitize myself from the energy that is New York City, New Jersey. Get something to eat, listen to some really good music from a playlist that I always go to. Stretch, hydrate, and get in line with my fellow Woo Crew mates before the game.
And what's a fun fact about yourself?
I have over three terabytes of music. I can't touch my shoulders. I'm allergic to chocolate. And I'm a comedian and improv actor who loves the movies. I watch a movie every single day, at least one movie like a Tom Cruise formula that Tom Cruise said a little while ago.
What are you doing when you're not here?
Watching movies, going to galleries, museums, going clubbing, house music, funk, disco, hip hop, jazz. I'm a theater kid, so I love being in that energy as well and absorbing all of that.
Hockey is trying to be more inclusive and more open to different people. Do you understand the role that just your presence alone has in growing the game?
Yes. I think that's been my journey my entire life. As a kid from East Orange, listening to Led Zeppelin, Portishead, Tricky, to Linkin Park, to Deftones. Beck, and also you're pushing forward not only the paradigm of music, but just representing who we are as a collective, a human being experience as well. That we can push the limits of our own limitations from a cultural standpoint, an age standpoint, and a racial standpoint. I mean, I think regardless of what type of entity you're interested in, if you're passionate about it, regardless of gender or color or background, I think why not? Let's showcase that and be all about that and create a spotlight because that person has gone so far to get to that point, to where the accolades and the challenges that that person has gone through has now pushed past that. So I'm hoping that the little things that I do with the Woo Crew can kind of push forward in small steps to fellow Woo Crews beyond me, to push that pendulum forward to the next era.
Zahir
What has been your favorite memory so far this season?
Honestly, every game is pretty much fun for me, 'cause I dance everywhere I go, so I'm gonna have a good time regardless (laughing). But honestly, before this year, I wasn't really into hockey much, so honestly, just getting to experience the fans, the different energies, like, it's just all dope.
Do you have a favorite in-game feature?
My favorite in-game feature has to be, honestly, anything on the ice. Mites, any ice contests, anything on the ice.
What made you want to join the Woo Crew?
I watched sports growing up, but I never really been to many games. So one, I wanted to kind of get the experience. Two, I just love to perform. I'm a dancer, so I just love hyping people up, giving people energy. I love to put smiles on people's faces. So honestly, just seeing the fans enjoy themselves, and then the fact that I can help them heighten their experience, especially if this is their first time, like, it's just, it's a great feeling.
What has been your favorite part of being a part of the Woo Crew?
Dance, just dancing, interacting with everybody.
What's your pre-game routine? So what do you gotta do to get hyped beforehand?
Dance (laughs). Honestly, if you ask any of the other Woo Crewers, they'll tell you I dance all day. Even when I leave from here, I'm dancing. I dance nonstop.
What's a fun fact about yourself?
I'm a team captain on a Jersey-based dance team. And I do a couple of dances. I'll do Jersey club, hip-hop, a little bit of Afro. Yeah.
What are you doing when you're not here?
I'm also a teacher's aide at an elementary school here in Newark. So yeah, I work with fourth graders.
Hockey is trying to be more inclusive and more open to different people. Do you understand the role that just your presence alone has in growing the game?
Definitely. I feel like especially the younger crowd, where it's like they see it. Especially a sport where they don't see much of people of color, it's like, it's dope to be that person to where it's like, "All right, they see me on the screen, like, 'Hey, I wanna do that.'" So it's like they see me—hopefully, they can see me in them and inspiring them - inspire them to indulge in the sport and stuff like that.
Andre
What has been your favorite memory so far this season?
Honestly, I would say just getting the email that I was part of the team, to be honest. To being able to be honored with this opportunity to be around so many energetic folks and like-minded people was honestly the best memory so far.
What's your favorite in-game feature?
It would have to be the hot dog toss. There's no going wrong with shooting out glizzies before a game, so that's definitely the one right there.
Why did you wanna join the Woo Crew?
It gives me an opportunity to share energy, share love, be around people that wanna enjoy their day. So, I get to be a part of that. So any opportunity that I get to give people smiles or joy, that's what I like to do.
And what is your favorite part of being in the Woo Crew?
I would definitely say just being part of the team, making new friends. It's kind of like honestly integrating myself into a new family, meeting new people, seeing smiles, you know, just being able to be a part of the entertainment here.
So what's your pre-game routine?
Oh, so, I'm here at 4 o'clock, right on the dot. First thing I do is go ahead and get my food. I got a couple of (chews) inside my bag. I got an (energy drink) ready to go. I might have some music going as well, and then you might have a little bit of pre-game ritual as far as me doing some push-ups. Push-ups is always a thing, some stretching, and usually that's it.
What's a fun fact about yourself?
Fun fact about me is that I've actually been in the entertainment field as far as sports for 10 years now. I've had the opportunity to work with the Knicks, the Devils, the Mets, the Jets, and anybody that you can really think of. So honestly, this is me. So in-game entertainment is me.
What are you doing when you're not here?
So outside of here, I'm an emcee/DJ. So you'll see me at bar mitzvahs, you'll see me at weddings, you'll see me at any type of event that you need some energy at, I'll be that guy there.
Do you got a DJ name?
DJ Energy.
DJ Energy?
DJ Energy, baby.
Hockey is trying to be more inclusive and more open to different people. Do you understand the role that just your presence alone has in growing the game?
Absolutely. People like-minded skin color, we don't come from hockey culture, so being able to bridge that gap to people and letting them know how much of a fun sport this is, how entertaining this is, and how fast-paced. We love fast-paced sports, so to be able to bridge that gap to some people that just don't know about hockey, it's an awesome feeling.