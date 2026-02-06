Hameenaho and White Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTION

The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Lenni Hämeenaho and defenseman Colton White have been assigned to the Utica Comets (AHL).

The moves come as the NHL schedule pauses for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Following tonight’s game, the Devils will not return to action until February 25.

Hämeenaho, 21, returns to Utica where he has recorded 21 points (9g, 12a) in 33 games during his first North American professional season to lead the Comets in scoring. The assignment allows the rookie forward to continue his development with consistent playing time while the NHL club is on hiatus. In 10 games with the Devils, he's scored two goals and netted four points.

White, 28, has appeared in 23 games for New Jersey this season, recording four assists. The veteran defenseman returns to the Comets to bolster their blue line as they continue their regular season schedule during the break.

The Devils will resume their regular season schedule later this month following the conclusion of the Olympic tournament.