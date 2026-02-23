Surfing, Hockey Converge for Ben Gravy | FEATURE

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Most people look at the Atlantic Ocean in February—grey, churning, and hovering around 35 degrees—and see a warning sign. New Jersey native Ben Gravy looks at it and sees a playground.

"There’s no such thing as bad weather," the pro surfer and YouTube sensation says, standing on a frozen Asbury Park beach, surfboard under one arm. "Just a bad attitude."

It is a philosophy that sounds great on a t-shirt, but it hits differently when you are staring down what Gravy calls the "Siberian Peninsula" of New Jersey. Just days ago, he was surfing in 86-degree Costa Rican paradise. Today? He’s back home, zipping into a 5mm wetsuit to battle wind chills that would make a polar bear shiver.

But on this February morning, there’s a new layer of armor under the neoprene: a red New Jersey Devils jersey.

"Wearing the jersey out in the water got me stoked," Gravy says, the red crest popping violently against the slate-grey water. "Every time the cloth hit the water, I was reminded that I had another layer on. I’d look down and be like, 'Oh yeah, this is what we're doing. This is sick!'"