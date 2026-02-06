Devils Host Panel of Black Professionals | FEATURE

“Be a pro, before you are a pro. Be what you want to be. Nothing comes easy. You have to put the time in.”

That advice was spoken by MSG broadcaster Bryce Salvador as part of a panel for a captivated audience of high school and college students, members of the Black Girl Hockey Club and past Black artists that designed the Devils Black History Night jerseys.

“Your network is your reputation,” Salvador continued. “Are you punctual? Work hard? Are you a good person? You have to start thinking of those characteristics and attributes, because all of sudden someone will open the door for you because they know they and can depend on you.”

Salvador was joined on a panel alongside other Black professionals working under the HBSE blanket, Millie Watson, James Lipscomb, Emily Haydel and David Gould as part of the Devils' month long celebration of Black History.

“With broadcasting, the door opened because people knew I was going come in and be punctual, working hard and putting in the time,” Salvador said. “Maybe when I started off, I was pretty rough as a rookie, but based on my reputation of playing hockey, they knew by Year 6, 7, 8, I would be much better than Year 1. That’s where reputation and networking gets you.”

And when it comes to landing a job in sports, networking is a big part of it.

“You can’t be afraid to speak up. You can’t be afraid to introduce yourself and talk to people,” said Watson, the manager, corporate partnerships activation for the Philadelphia 76ers. “Before the 76ers I was trying so hard to get into sports because it’s so difficult. I noticed athletes were hosting these amazing charity events for their charities. So, I invested in myself and bought a $200 ticket (and networked).

“Invest in yourself. Don’t be afraid to talk to people. Some people think it’s so scary, but you can come up and talk to us. It’s okay. If you’re that person, don’t be afraid. If you’re not that person, work on that and then come holler at me.”

And when it comes networking, it isn’t just meeting and chatting with professionals. It goes well beyond that.

“I think people throw the word networking around. I think what it truly means is relationship building,” said Haydel, producer social media content for the Devils and Prudential Center. “You can reach out and have a conversation and learn about what someone does in their role and that’s that. But if you don’t follow up on that and try to build a relationship, they’re not going to remember you. I always say that relationship building is more important than making that first connection with a person.”

For the panel, they’ve all found themselves at times as the only person of color in a room or even department. And navigating that is part of their reality.

“I’m the only one on my current team but it hasn’t always been that way,” Watson said. “Finding an organization that supports you is really, really important. It’s having that support system. And you know when you’re not supported. You can see it. You can feel it. Find someone that supports you in who you are.”

“I see it because I’m the only person in my department, and I’m not blind. But I don’t feel it because of the support system that this organization, the 76ers, the HBSE portfolio has,” said Lipscomb, manager, hockey operations for the Devils. “All the people allow me to be unapologetically me all the time. I’m loud, I’m proud. My energy level is at a 10 out of 10 at all times. I’m surrounded by people that always make me feel like I can be me 100 percent of the time.”

And Gould, chief corporate affairs officer, had a message for those that my find themselves in that situation and may feel doubt in themselves.

“When those thoughts creep into your head that you’re not supposed to be here, it’s important for your mind to find a way to realize that you’re here for a reason,” Gould said. “If you find yourself sitting around a table, everybody at that table is there for a reason. You’re there for a reason.

“Sometimes you may feel being that only person in the room is a hindrance or a handicap, but I also think it’s really important that we bring a unique perspective when we are in that situation and should be thought of as an asset.”