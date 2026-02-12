The Legacy of 'Diddle' | FEATURE

“I don’t know that he excelled academically, so sports was a way for him to really exemplify his leadership skills and stand out as an athlete.”

Diddle was a standout athlete in his own right. He was a member of the 1980 Hoboken High School state championship basketball team. And he was the ringleader of many local adult teams and leagues. And he didn’t just play the game he loved, Diddle would turn every gathering into a celebration.

“He liked to have a good time,” Falco smiled. “When they would meet at the rink, he would BBQ, have music, have games. It was a gathering and hanging out and hockey. That’s what created the family unit for him and his teammates and the league.”

Diddle was a reserved leader. Though not boisterous, he had a certain charisma that drew people to him.

“He wasn’t quiet, but he was very humble, not so much outgoing but definitely had characteristics of being personable,” Falco said. “People were attracted to that in him. He was very unique. His style of music, his style of dress. He was just different in that way and stood out. He was unique in his walk, in his presence, in his actions.”

Diddle also knew how to throw a party. He often hosted informal gatherings at his backyard pool with his wife Deborah and son Jonathan. It was called “Camp Ray-Ray” and all were welcome. It was also a chance for him to show off his BBQ skills and chess acumen.

It was during games of chess of other board games that Diddle would drop some of his favorite one-liners, such as “you slow, you blow” and “you hesitate, you donate.” Anyone that came into contact with him could rattle off his many turns of phrase.

“He was funny. He always had those little sayings that stick with me,” Falco said. “People that know him could tell you 10 things he would say like that.”

But most of all, people that know him can tell how much he cared about others. During COVID, despite being immunocompromised himself, Diddle would venture out to get groceries for friends and family who caught the virus or were also immunocompromised and personally delivered them.

“He would do anything and he didn’t care if it would compromise himself because he cared more about everyone else than about himself,” Falco said. “He was kind. He was generous. He was thoughtful.”

Diddle’s memory lives on for those that were lucky enough to have come into contact with him. He has in a way molded and shaped the lives of multiple generations. Some of the children he mentored went on to have their own family’s and then their children would also be mentored by Diddle. And his legacy has lived on since his passing.

The rink where he taught and played many of his games underwent a multi-year $230,000 rehabilitation project. A three-year partnership between the New Jersey Devils, City of Hoboken, NHL and NHLPA culminated in the Oct. 4 unveiling of the new ball hockey rink.

The rink was named after Diddle and in his honor: The Johnny Ray McDonald Jr. ‘Diddle’ Hockey Rink.

Falco, who is the department head of the Division of Housing for Hoboken, works in the Department of Community Development building, which sits right next to Diddle’s Rink. Every day that she comes to work, she passes by and is reminded of her brother, his legacy and his impact.

“There isn’t any other park that I can go to that’s named after a Black person,” she said. “It’s just not typically done or what we see. That alone, it feels good. It lets you know that his efforts are acknowledged and recognized and important to the community as a whole. We can see that his impact is valued.”