Slowly Ramping Up | NOTEBOOK

Easing In, Ramping Up

Thursday's practice session was a mix of both skills and regular practice work. The first part of practice was dominated by getting in some touches, before the coaching staff took over with drills and some system-based work. While the Devils still have seven players missing from their group due to the Olympics, they are slowly starting to ramp up their practice sessions with a refreshed mindset.

"It’s nice to be back, come in with a mental reset with positive vibes," forward Cody Glass shared. "We’re going to have a tough stretch coming but I feel like we’re due for the challenge.”

The Devils will have to make up points in the standings to put themselves in a playoff position and it will be an uphill climb, but it's also not something the team isn't prepared to work at.

"Just taking it one game at a time," Glass added. "Don’t get ahead of ourselves, don’t look at how many games we have left, just focus on the next one. I think that’s going to be huge for us, because we’re going to have to win some games here. But don’t look too far into the future, don’t get ahead of ourselves.”

In the meantime, the team will continue to fine-tune the details with three more practices scheduled before the break officially comes to a close with a game against the Buffalo Sabres next Wednesday, the first half of a back-to-back, with a stop in Pittsburgh the next night.