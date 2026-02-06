LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Islanders

The Devils host the New York Islanders at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the New York Islanders
No goals.
Dadonov - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - Mercer - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Pesce - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Allen
Markstrom
Palat - Horvat - Barzal
Drouin - Ritchie - Heineman
Lee - Pageau - Holmstrom
MacLean - Cizikas - Gatcomb
Schaefer - Pulock
Pelech - DeAngelo
Soucy - Mayfield
Sorokin
Rittich