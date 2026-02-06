LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Islanders

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the New York Islanders

njd-nyi-follow-live
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the New York Islanders at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals.

DEVILS LINEUP

Dadonov - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - Mercer - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov

Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Pesce - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Palat - Horvat - Barzal
Drouin - Ritchie - Heineman
Lee - Pageau - Holmstrom
MacLean - Cizikas - Gatcomb

Schaefer - Pulock
Pelech - DeAngelo
Soucy - Mayfield

Sorokin
Rittich

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Bjugstad will make his Devils debut, just a day after being traded to New Jersey from St. Louis

