Devils, Stone Pony Unite on Customized Jersey | FEATURE

Asbury Park is known for many things. The beaches. The boardwalk. And the music.

And nothing symbolizes the connection between the area and music quite like the famous Stone Pony concert venue.

What separates this historic setting is both its connection to the local community and its “Drop In” culture. Bruce Springsteen – a local native – jumping in unannounced for a recent benefit or Jon Bon Jovi showing up at a kids’ Christmas pageant are some of the unique occurences every year at the venue, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024.

On Feb. 25 when the Devils host the Buffalo Sabres, there will be a new kind of drop in. The Stone Pony is dropping in at the Prudential Center and teaming up with the Devils to create a custom jersey. After the game, a team signed jersey will be auctioned off with the profits benefiting local Asbury Park charities.

It’s all part of many activations surrounding the Devils’ Down the Shore Night. The jersey is the symbol of two iconic brands uniting for a good cause.

“To be associated with the Devils is just amazing,” said Caroline O’Toole, General Manager of the Stone Pony. “It expands beyond Asbury Park and makes it more of a statewide community.”

“The Pony wanted to collaborate with the New Jersey Devils to celebrate the Jersey Shore and be able to highlight the communities, and charities in our communities,” said Chloe Grochowski, the Stone Pony Venue Marketing Coordinator.

The dark red jersey sports the black NJ Devils logo on the crest. But inside the NJ features the iconic Stone Pony white horse, but modified with a Devil’s tail to symbolize the collaboration.

The designer used a “New Jersey” pattern to fill the inside of the crest. The custom pattern features sketches of Asbury Park staples, such as a bagel, seagull, waves and the sun.

“We really wanted to bring in both brands,” Grochowski said. “Both of us have recognizable logos, so we wanted to make something original that fans in both places would still be able to recognize and celebrate.”

The right shoulder displays a guitar patch of the actual guitar that was used for the 2022 New Jersey Devils Draft Party. The guitar currently hangs on the “New Jersey Wall” inside the Stone Pony. The guitar is white with a red Devils logo near the bottom.

The left shoulder shows the famous Stone Pony marquee reading “NJ Devils x Stone Pony.”