Legendary Status | FEATURE

Jack Hughes was born for moments like this. And no one knows that better than his younger brother, Luke Hughes.

“He’s an unbelievable player. He’s a game-time player. He’s really clutch,” Luke said, beaming with pride, barely an hour after Jack buried the overtime winner for Olympic gold against Canada.

For Luke, this wasn’t surprising, though he did say he was 'in shock', seeing Jack score the biggest goal of his career. He’s seen that look in Jack’s eyes since they were kids, whether it was a driveway shootout or a playoff game. When the stakes rise, so does Jack. The bigger the moment, the bigger Jack desire becomes. Overtime. Gold medal on the line. Rival on the other bench. That’s when he’s at his most dangerous. Some players hope the spotlight finds someone else. Jack skates right into it.

"I don't even know what to say," Luke said, at a loss for words trying to digest the moment.

The phrase he would use most was: "I'm just so proud."