The New Old Guy | NOTEBOOK

The Devils were on the ice in Newark today as they continue with their practice sessions ahead of the NHL schedule resuming next Wednesday.
Check out the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Devils Now: Blast from the Past
The Devils had a new, old teammate on the ice with them today as former captain, Andy Greene, suited up in his familiar No. 6, to take part in practice. Greene was filling in as the Devils were still without their seven Olympians, to help manage the load while the team practices.
"That first drill, I was like 'Oh, who's the new guy?'", Johnny Kovacevic laughed. "I forgot he was skating with us for a second. He was great. For me, when I was injured, I would skate with him sometimes, and he definitely still has it."
"He was great. He did his job today, which I think is what he did his entire career," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Just shows up, do his job. It helped us get through practice and keep us flowing a lot smoother without disrupting the groups or having guys get overly fatigued. It was great."
As for Greene himself, how did he feel?
"It's been quite a while," Greene said. "I was just trying not to get hurt."
As the Devils work their way through the Olympic break, which comes to a close next week when the schedule resumes on Wednesday, the team is still without its Olympians.
It won't be long before everyone is reunited. The Swiss and Swedish contingent of Devils players are all expected back on Tuesday with the group. Keefe did mention that Jesper Bratt may decide to hit the ice a bit earlier and join the group for practice on Sunday. As for Simon Nemec, who plays in the bronze medal game on Saturday, and Jack Hughes, who plays for gold on Sunday, their return to practice remains a little less decided.
Keefe on Luke Hughes:
“He looks good. He looks like he’s skating well. We haven’t done a great deal of the physical contact and the bumping. That will get ramped up again tomorrow as well in that area. But he hasn’t been limited in anything that we’ve done to this point, which is encouraging. He’s had zero setbacks, actually, I think he scored the winning goal to finish off the last drill today."
Keefe on Stefan Noesen:
He's back skating, still not close at this point to join in the group. He's trying to work his way back to getting up to speed.
