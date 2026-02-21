The New Old Guy | NOTEBOOK

Blast from the Past

The Devils had a new, old teammate on the ice with them today as former captain, Andy Greene, suited up in his familiar No. 6, to take part in practice. Greene was filling in as the Devils were still without their seven Olympians, to help manage the load while the team practices.

"That first drill, I was like 'Oh, who's the new guy?'", Johnny Kovacevic laughed. "I forgot he was skating with us for a second. He was great. For me, when I was injured, I would skate with him sometimes, and he definitely still has it."

"He was great. He did his job today, which I think is what he did his entire career," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Just shows up, do his job. It helped us get through practice and keep us flowing a lot smoother without disrupting the groups or having guys get overly fatigued. It was great."

As for Greene himself, how did he feel?

"It's been quite a while," Greene said. "I was just trying not to get hurt."