2026 Winter Olympic Updates | NOTEBOOK

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are underway in Italy and several Devils are taking part, representing their countries in Men’s Ice Hockey: Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler (Switzerland), Jack Hughes (USA), Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom (Sweden) and Simon Nemec (Slovakia).

The tournament begins Wednesday, Feb. 11 and concludes with the Gold Medal Game on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Stay tuned here for daily updates, recaps, videos and more on the Devils players and how they’re performing for their countries.