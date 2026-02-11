2026 Winter Olympic Updates | NOTEBOOK

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are underway in Italy and several Devils are taking part, representing their countries in Men’s Ice Hockey: Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler (Switzerland), Jack Hughes (USA), Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom (Sweden) and Simon Nemec (Slovakia).

The tournament begins Wednesday, Feb. 11 and concludes with the Gold Medal Game on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Stay tuned here for daily updates, recaps, videos and more on the Devils players and how they’re performing for their countries.

Feb. 11 Games

Slovakia vs. Finland, 10:40 a.m.

Slovakia: Nemec

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:10 p.m.

Sweden: Bratt, Markstrom

Pre-Tournament Roundup

2026 Olympics Arrivals & Practice

Photos from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy. Photos by Getty Images.

Cory and Brian have Nico Hischier on as a guest in the latest episode of One-Time All Stars.

10 TAKEAWAYS: OLYMPIC SEND OFF

The NHL has officially hit pause and the hockey world’s attention shifts to Milan for the next couple of weeks. While some of the league’s biggest stars are heading overseas for best-on-best Olympic competition, others (myself included!) are packing their bags for a different kind of trip, chasing some sun, grabbing a little relaxation, loading up on vitamin D, and resetting before the final stretch of the NHL season.

It’s definitely a little strange to have such a long break in February, but it’s the trade-off that comes with Olympic hockey. The players not participating will be back in action sooner than it feels, teams are allowed to start holding practices again on February 18, though some rosters will still be missing their Olympians. It’ll create a bit of a mini training camp vibe around the league. But before we start thinking about the stretch run, this is a good moment for everyone, players and fans alike, to take a breath and enjoy the break.

Full story here.

