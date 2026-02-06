Olympic Send-Off, and Other Stories | 10 TAKEAWAYS

3.

Speaking of flags, it’s pretty cool to see three countries being led by NHL players. It's been a long time since the NHL has been to the Olympics, so to see these players lead their countries onto the world sporting stage will be very cool. Switzerland will have Winnipeg’s Nino Niederreiter carrying the flag, Czechia will be represented by Boston’s David Pastrnak, and Germany will have Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl leading the way at the ceremony.

“Such a huge honor,” Jonas Siegenthaler said when we were talking about Niederreiter being named Switzerland’s flag bearer. He seemed genuinely thrilled for Nino getting that recognition. You can really tell how much being back at the Olympics means to these guys.

4.

Spoke with Simon Nemec, who, kind of amazingly, is the only Devils player on the roster who’s actually a returning Olympian. Nemec played in the 2022 Games when he was just 17 years old.

I asked him how this might feel different and whether he’s looking forward to it in a new way. He laughed and said one thing that definitely won’t be the same is his diet. Back in 2022, he and Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky basically lived on pepperoni pizza for the entire tournament, which was still affected by health restrictions.

Nemec joked that it probably won’t be happening this time around. He talked a little about how different life feels now, he’s no longer the wide-eyed teenager soaking everything in, he’s a fully committed to the pro that he is, heading to the Olympics, so he won't be b-lining it for the pepperoni pizza. The excitement is still there, but the approach is a lot more dialed in than it was when he was a 17-year-old, undrafted kid just happy to be along for the ride.

Slovakia won the bronze medal at the last Olympics, but that was a completely different beast with no NHL players in the mix.

5.

Watching practice this past week, the Devils coaches have been rocking some different gear, helping the guys get their national team equipment broken in before heading to Milan. Players like Jesper Bratt and Simon Nemec have been skating in brand new skates, and let’s just say those bright white skates are hard to miss.

Some of the coaches have also been repping Sweden and Switzerland colors while helping the guys work in gloves and other gear (and, to be fair, the Swiss colors basically match the Devils anyway). They’ve been helping Bratt and the three Swiss players get comfortable with everything before the tournament starts.

And Meier’s gloves are especially sharp, the entire thumb is a Swiss flag. They look pretty awesome.