Stay Informed Today on Devils Free Agency! | NOTEBOOK

Hischier Commits to Devils with Five-Year Extension

Nico Hischier has always made it clear that New Jersey means more to him than just the place he plays.

Now, the Devils captain has committed to keeping it that way.

The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday that Hischier has agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $58.5 million, carrying an average annual value of $11.7 million. The deal begins with the 2027-28 season and keeps one of the franchise’s foundational players in New Jersey long term.

“Jersey’s been home for me,” Hischier said after the deal was announced. “I’m super excited that we got to an agreement here, and now we’ll get back to work.”

Hischier, 27, is coming off another strong season with the Devils. He appeared in all 82 games, recording 66 points with 28 goals and 38 assists. His 28 goals led New Jersey, while his 1,008 faceoff wins led the NHL and set a Devils franchise record for most faceoff wins in a single season.