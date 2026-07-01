Stay Informed Today on Devils Free Agency! | NOTEBOOK

We have news, notes, interviews and much more on NHL Free Agency Day 2026

2568x1444
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

Today is NHL Free Agency Day. Check back regularly as we will have updates throughout the day with any potential Devils signings or trades.

Today's Interviews

More Coming Soon
 

Devils Free Agent Tracker

New Signings from Other Teams
None announced yet

Devils Internal Signings
F Arseny Gritsyuk – Signed, 3 years, $3.25M AAV
C Nico Hischier - Signed, 5 years, $11.7M AAV

Group 2 / Restricted Free Agents
G Nico Daws
F Amadeus Lombardi
G Jakub Malek
F Xavier Parent
F Ben Steeves
D Topias Vilen

Not Qualified / Unrestricted Free Agents
D Calen Addison
G Tyler Brennan
F Paul Cotter
F Dylan Wendt

Group 3 / Unrestricted Free Agents
D Dennis Cholowski
F Evgenii Dadonov
F Mike Hardman
F Brian Halonen
F Zack MacEwen
F Ryan Schmelzer
D Colton White

Group 6 / Unrestricted Free Agents
F Jonathan Gruden
F Nathan Légaré
F Marc McLaughlin

BIG READ: A Front Row Seat

READ MORE

BIG READ: A Front Row Seat

Hischier Commits to Devils with Five-Year Extension

Nico Hischier has always made it clear that New Jersey means more to him than just the place he plays.

Now, the Devils captain has committed to keeping it that way.

The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday that Hischier has agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $58.5 million, carrying an average annual value of $11.7 million. The deal begins with the 2027-28 season and keeps one of the franchise’s foundational players in New Jersey long term.

“Jersey’s been home for me,” Hischier said after the deal was announced. “I’m super excited that we got to an agreement here, and now we’ll get back to work.”

Hischier, 27, is coming off another strong season with the Devils. He appeared in all 82 games, recording 66 points with 28 goals and 38 assists. His 28 goals led New Jersey, while his 1,008 faceoff wins led the NHL and set a Devils franchise record for most faceoff wins in a single season.

Devils captain Nico Hischier talks about signing a new five-year contract extension.

But for Hischier, the decision to stay was about more than numbers. Since being drafted first overall by the Devils in 2017, he has become one of the faces of the franchise and, since 2021, its captain.

“I was always interested in coming back,” Hischier said. “I want to be part of the solution and not a runaway. That was very important for me.”

That message was consistent throughout Hischier’s media availability. He spoke about his belief in the organization, the importance of showing his teammates he wants to be in New Jersey, and the unfinished business he feels remains.

“It was important to show my teammates that I want to be a New Jersey Devil,” Hischier said. “I want to turn the ship around here and I don’t want to leave.”

Hischier already ranks among the top players in Devils history, entering the 2026-27 season with 199 career goals and 488 career points. His 199 goals rank fifth in franchise history, while his 488 points rank sixth.

Still, his focus remains on what comes next.

“My biggest goal is winning a Cup with New Jersey, and that hasn’t changed,” Hischier said. “My biggest goal was always winning a Cup with the team that drafts me.”

Evan Rodrigues speaks to the media after being acquired by the Devils in a trade.

Rodrigues Excited to Join “Dangerous” Devils Group

Evan Rodrigues didn’t need much time to see the opportunity in New Jersey.

The veteran forward was acquired by the Devils on Monday as part of the trade that sent Jacob Markstrom and Angus Crookshank to the Florida Panthers, with New Jersey receiving Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves in return. Rodrigues joins the Devils after two Stanley Cup-winning seasons in Florida and brings a blend of experience, versatility and playoff-tested habits to New Jersey’s forward group.

“I think it was excitement,” Rodrigues said of learning he had been traded to New Jersey. “This is a group that has a lot of guys right in their prime and a group that could be very dangerous and very scary for opponents to play against.”

Rodrigues, 32, posted 31 points with 11 goals and 20 assists in 69 games for Florida last season. He has played 616 career regular-season NHL games with Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Colorado and Florida, totaling 270 points, and has added 41 points in 61 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

What he hopes to bring to New Jersey is straightforward.

“Just a guy who brings it every night and can play anywhere in the lineup and can play power play and penalty kill,” Rodrigues said. “I just hope to bring that work ethic, that leadership to this group and just contribute in any way I can.”

That championship experience could be particularly valuable for a Devils team looking to take a step forward. Rodrigues said the biggest lessons from Florida centered on consistency, buy-in and daily habits.

“When everyone’s on the same page and buying into the plan, it’s easy to get things rolling and keep things rolling,” he said. “There can’t be any days off.”

Rodrigues also believes his game should fit well with the Devils’ identity.

“They play a fast, up-tempo style of game,” he said. “It’s quick. It’s in your face, and it’s something that can put teams on their heels and really wear teams down.”

Rodrigues has familiarity with new Devils GM Sunny Mehta from their time in Florida, and said that relationship should help ease the transition. He also has existing connections in the Devils room, including Dougie Hamilton, Connor Brown and Stefan Noesen whom he all played with or against growing up.

“When Sunny called, he mentioned that he wanted me and wanted me to be part of this team,” Rodrigues said. “It’s always a nice feeling as a player when somebody wants you and goes out of their way to get you. So, I’ll look to prove him right and show this city what I can do.”

More News

A Front Row Seat

Hischier, Devils Agree to Terms on 5-Year Extension | RELEASE

2026 Development Camp | NOTEBOOK

Gritsyuk Re-Ups with Devils | RELEASE

Devils Acquire Rodrigues, Boqvist and Steeves from Florida | RELEASE

Devils Tender Qualifying Offers to 6 Players | BLOG

2026 Devils Development Camp | PRESS RELEASE

Devils Add Forward, European Flavored Draft Class in 2026 | FEATURE

Get Your Devils Info on Draft Day 2 | NOTEBOOK

Command and Control | FEATURE

Devils Take Command 12th Overall | DRAFT NOTEBOOK

Chisholm Acquired from Washington | RELEASE

Devils Acquire F Lombardi from Detroit | RELEASE

John J. McMullen to Enter NJ Hall of Fame Posthumously | BLOG

2026 Prospect Media Day | BLOG

Devils Release 2026 Preseason Schedule | RELEASE

Devils Acquire Picks, Prospect Etienne Morin from Calgary | RELEASE

Cothren Helping Build a More Inclusive Hockey Community | FEATURE