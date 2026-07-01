Stay Informed Today on Devils Free Agency! | NOTEBOOK

Today is NHL Free Agency Day. Check back regularly as we will have updates throughout the day with any potential Devils signings or trades.
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Devils Free Agent Tracker
New Signings from Other Teams
None announced yet
Devils Internal Signings
F Arseny Gritsyuk – Signed, 3 years, $3.25M AAV
C Nico Hischier - Signed, 5 years, $11.7M AAV
Group 2 / Restricted Free Agents
G Nico Daws
F Amadeus Lombardi
G Jakub Malek
F Xavier Parent
F Ben Steeves
D Topias Vilen
Not Qualified / Unrestricted Free Agents
D Calen Addison
G Tyler Brennan
F Paul Cotter
F Dylan Wendt
Group 3 / Unrestricted Free Agents
D Dennis Cholowski
F Evgenii Dadonov
F Mike Hardman
F Brian Halonen
F Zack MacEwen
F Ryan Schmelzer
D Colton White
Group 6 / Unrestricted Free Agents
F Jonathan Gruden
F Nathan Légaré
F Marc McLaughlin
Hischier Commits to Devils with Five-Year Extension
Nico Hischier has always made it clear that New Jersey means more to him than just the place he plays.
Now, the Devils captain has committed to keeping it that way.
The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday that Hischier has agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $58.5 million, carrying an average annual value of $11.7 million. The deal begins with the 2027-28 season and keeps one of the franchise’s foundational players in New Jersey long term.
“Jersey’s been home for me,” Hischier said after the deal was announced. “I’m super excited that we got to an agreement here, and now we’ll get back to work.”
Hischier, 27, is coming off another strong season with the Devils. He appeared in all 82 games, recording 66 points with 28 goals and 38 assists. His 28 goals led New Jersey, while his 1,008 faceoff wins led the NHL and set a Devils franchise record for most faceoff wins in a single season.
But for Hischier, the decision to stay was about more than numbers. Since being drafted first overall by the Devils in 2017, he has become one of the faces of the franchise and, since 2021, its captain.
“I was always interested in coming back,” Hischier said. “I want to be part of the solution and not a runaway. That was very important for me.”
That message was consistent throughout Hischier’s media availability. He spoke about his belief in the organization, the importance of showing his teammates he wants to be in New Jersey, and the unfinished business he feels remains.
“It was important to show my teammates that I want to be a New Jersey Devil,” Hischier said. “I want to turn the ship around here and I don’t want to leave.”
Hischier already ranks among the top players in Devils history, entering the 2026-27 season with 199 career goals and 488 career points. His 199 goals rank fifth in franchise history, while his 488 points rank sixth.
Still, his focus remains on what comes next.
“My biggest goal is winning a Cup with New Jersey, and that hasn’t changed,” Hischier said. “My biggest goal was always winning a Cup with the team that drafts me.”
Rodrigues Excited to Join “Dangerous” Devils Group
Evan Rodrigues didn’t need much time to see the opportunity in New Jersey.
The veteran forward was acquired by the Devils on Monday as part of the trade that sent Jacob Markstrom and Angus Crookshank to the Florida Panthers, with New Jersey receiving Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves in return. Rodrigues joins the Devils after two Stanley Cup-winning seasons in Florida and brings a blend of experience, versatility and playoff-tested habits to New Jersey’s forward group.
“I think it was excitement,” Rodrigues said of learning he had been traded to New Jersey. “This is a group that has a lot of guys right in their prime and a group that could be very dangerous and very scary for opponents to play against.”
Rodrigues, 32, posted 31 points with 11 goals and 20 assists in 69 games for Florida last season. He has played 616 career regular-season NHL games with Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Colorado and Florida, totaling 270 points, and has added 41 points in 61 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.
What he hopes to bring to New Jersey is straightforward.
“Just a guy who brings it every night and can play anywhere in the lineup and can play power play and penalty kill,” Rodrigues said. “I just hope to bring that work ethic, that leadership to this group and just contribute in any way I can.”
That championship experience could be particularly valuable for a Devils team looking to take a step forward. Rodrigues said the biggest lessons from Florida centered on consistency, buy-in and daily habits.
“When everyone’s on the same page and buying into the plan, it’s easy to get things rolling and keep things rolling,” he said. “There can’t be any days off.”
Rodrigues also believes his game should fit well with the Devils’ identity.
“They play a fast, up-tempo style of game,” he said. “It’s quick. It’s in your face, and it’s something that can put teams on their heels and really wear teams down.”
Rodrigues has familiarity with new Devils GM Sunny Mehta from their time in Florida, and said that relationship should help ease the transition. He also has existing connections in the Devils room, including Dougie Hamilton, Connor Brown and Stefan Noesen whom he all played with or against growing up.
“When Sunny called, he mentioned that he wanted me and wanted me to be part of this team,” Rodrigues said. “It’s always a nice feeling as a player when somebody wants you and goes out of their way to get you. So, I’ll look to prove him right and show this city what I can do.”