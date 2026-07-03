Life According to Grits | FEATURE

There are few who have as much fun in life as Arseny Gritsyuk, it would appear.

From somewhere on the globe with shoddy, but manageable WIFI, Gritsyuk smiled from ear to ear, green trees in the background. His English, he says, is a bit rusty after not speaking it since he left New Jersey at the end of the Devils’ season.

He says, " Talk slow, please; I might need translator."

My ears perked up, after working alongside Gritsyuk for the last year, I've managed to speak fluent Grits. When he needs it, I happily chime in to slow down the question and speak in simple terms.

That's the thing about Grits, as he's affectionately known. Everyone wants to be there for him, everyone wants to support him, everyone just wants to be around him.

Because he's as charming as they come.

Truthfully, his English was great, and his personality was just as charming as it was when he left. And there was an added excitement in his voice, knowing that he had his three-year contract in hand to remain a New Jersey Devil.

“I am enjoy rink, enjoy fans,” he said, “I seriously love New Jersey Devils.”

Being able to return to New Jersey for the next three years means a lot to him, in his first year in North America, where everything, every day was new, he has a different ease about heading into this next season.

“I know this league's so hard,” he said. “And I need to be ready for this new season, and that.”

It was remarkable to watch Gritsyuk seamlessly fit in among his Devils teammates last year. Even with the language barrier, he made it work. He credits those early days of feeling comfortable to his captain, Nico Hischier.

“I was a little bit scared because this for me, new team, new guys, and I play for everybody on PlayStation, and now I sit on one table with them,” Gritsyuk said. “And Nico come to me and start speaking about team, about my hockey game. But we practice couple weeks, and we have this dinner. And he tell me a couple of words that helped me in my first season.”

Those words from Nico to make Gritsyuk feel comfortable really paid off. In his rookie season Gritsyuk played 66 games and recorded 31 points, chipping in 13 goals and 18 assists. And more importantly, he became a catalyst to making lines better. On multiple occasions head coach Sheldon Keefe pointed to Gritsyuk making lines better, and when removing him, the line would struggle.