Jack Hughes Stars in Devils' Schedule Release Video | BLOG

The Devils dropped their 2026-27 schedule release video on Thursday. And it featured Jack Hughes. Well, not the Jack Hughes, but a high school hockey player that has the same name as the Devils and Team USA superstar.

The youthful Hughes is a high school goalie going into his sophomore year at Verona-Glen Ridge and wears the number … you guessed it: 86.

The Devils have been the team Hughes has been a fan of since he can remember, and he got a once-in-a-lifetime experience being part of the schedule release video.

“I'm so happy to be such a part of this great organization,” he said. “You know, I've looked up to the members of this team, the goalies in particular, but also Jack Hughes, since I can remember, so it's just awesome.”

Hughes connection to Jack (or is it the other way around?) goes back to the day that the 2019 NHL Draft.

The young Hughes attended the Devils’ draft party in 2019 when the elder Hughes was drafted first overall.

“At that time I played (for the) Nutley Clifton Horse Pirates, so I was wearing my Nutley Clifton Horse Pirates ‘J Hughes’ jersey,” he recalled. “And I think the amount of people that went up to me and said, ‘nice jersey,’ I think that's really what made it just surreal.”

Like the Devils’ Jack Hughes, the high school edition Hughes also loves the spotlight. This is why their similarities part ways a bit as he chose his position of goalie.

“I love performing in big moments,” he said, “I'd like to try and be that guy if I can.”

Verona-Glen Ridge’s Hughes does not shy away from the name on the back of his jersey. And thanks to that name, he became the newest Devils’ breakout star.

Just like, well, Jack Hughes.