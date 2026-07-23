Mason Moe | PROSPECTS PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Moe heads into his second full season with the University of Minnesota.

NOTE 'EM: Moe was a part of the American championship 2024 World Junior A Challenge in Camrose, Alberta.

QUOTE 'EM: Moe on what he can take away from Devils' star centers Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes.

"Just being able to watch and take away the little things and, yeah, just keep growing my game and focus on what I can control and stay present."