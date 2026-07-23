Mason Moe | PROSPECTS PROFILE

AMR50605

NAME: Matyas Melovsky
POSITION: C
ACQUIRED: Devils' 3rd-round (90th overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-2, 195

2025-26 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
University of Minnesota
NCAA
33
6
6
12

NEXT SEASON: Moe heads into his second full season with the University of Minnesota.

NOTE 'EM: Moe was a part of the American championship 2024 World Junior A Challenge in Camrose, Alberta.

QUOTE 'EM: Moe on what he can take away from Devils' star centers Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes.

"Just being able to watch and take away the little things and, yeah, just keep growing my game and focus on what I can control and stay present."

Mason Moe talks about his first season in the NCAA.

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