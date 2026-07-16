Devils 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule Revealed | RELEASE

The National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils begin their 44th season with their Home Opener Presented by Citizens Bank on Thursday, Oct. 1, against Philadelphia at 7:00 pm. The Devils open the 2026-27 season with 14 games scheduled in October, including eight home games. The team’s October schedule includes two sets of three-game homestands with the first tilt starting on Tue., Oct. 6, against Utah, and the second stretch beginning on Tue., Oct. 20, versus Colorado.

New Jersey’s home schedule includes 15 weekend dates with two Friday games, nine Saturday contests and four games slated on Sundays. Seven of the 15 weekend dates are matinee contests scheduled before 5:00 p.m. E.T. The Devils will host a back-to-back set of games just after the Nov. 26th Thanksgiving holiday. New Jersey will host Calgary on Black Friday, then the Blue Jackets on Saturday. Overall, New Jersey is scheduled for 13 back-to-back sets in 2026-27, down from 15 last season. The team’s breakdown for back-to-back sets includes two home/home, two home/away, four away/home and five away/away.

The team is scheduled to visit the New York Rangers before the Holiday Break on Tue., Dec. 22, and then play at Buffalo on Sat., Dec. 26. The Devils will also play in two stretches of season-high four-game homestands, the first stretch between Dec. 15 to Dec. 20, against the Rangers, Toronto, Boston, and Nashville. The team concludes its regular-season schedule with its second four-game homestand from April 4 to April 10, against Florida, Tampa Bay, New York Islanders, and Pittsburgh.