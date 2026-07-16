Devils 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule Revealed | RELEASE

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The National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils begin their 44th season with their Home Opener Presented by Citizens Bank on Thursday, Oct. 1, against Philadelphia at 7:00 pm. The Devils open the 2026-27 season with 14 games scheduled in October, including eight home games. The team’s October schedule includes two sets of three-game homestands with the first tilt starting on Tue., Oct. 6, against Utah, and the second stretch beginning on Tue., Oct. 20, versus Colorado.

New Jersey’s home schedule includes 15 weekend dates with two Friday games, nine Saturday contests and four games slated on Sundays. Seven of the 15 weekend dates are matinee contests scheduled before 5:00 p.m. E.T. The Devils will host a back-to-back set of games just after the Nov. 26th Thanksgiving holiday. New Jersey will host Calgary on Black Friday, then the Blue Jackets on Saturday. Overall, New Jersey is scheduled for 13 back-to-back sets in 2026-27, down from 15 last season. The team’s breakdown for back-to-back sets includes two home/home, two home/away, four away/home and five away/away.

The team is scheduled to visit the New York Rangers before the Holiday Break on Tue., Dec. 22, and then play at Buffalo on Sat., Dec. 26. The Devils will also play in two stretches of season-high four-game homestands, the first stretch between Dec. 15 to Dec. 20, against the Rangers, Toronto, Boston, and Nashville. The team concludes its regular-season schedule with its second four-game homestand from April 4 to April 10, against Florida, Tampa Bay, New York Islanders, and Pittsburgh.

It’s time to mark your calendars! Jack Hughes has your 2026-27 schedule in hand!

All Devils home games will have a 7:00 pm start time except for:

  • 3:30 pm: October 10 vs. Vancouver
  • 3:30 pm: October 24 vs. Los Angeles
  • 7:30 pm: November 18 vs. Montreal
  • 1:00 pm: November 27 vs. Calgary
  • 7:30 pm: December 9 vs. Detroit
  • 12:00 pm: December 19 vs. Boston
  • 5:00 pm: December 20 vs Nashville
  • 12:00 pm: January 9 vs Chicago
  • 3:00 pm: February 20 vs Buffalo
  • 7:30 pm: March 31 vs Minnesota
  • 4:30 pm: April 4 vs Florida
  • 6:00 pm: April 10 vs Pittsburgh

New Jersey’s road schedule includes four three-game road trips and a four-game stretch from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, which is a West Coast swing against Utah, Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose. The Devils’ season-high seven consecutive road games are split by the NHL’s All-Star break. The seven-game stretch begins in Edmonton on Thu., Jan. 28 and concludes in Florida on Thu., Feb. 18.

Under the National Hockey League’s scheduling matrix, Devils games are assigned as follows:

  • 28 games vs. Metropolitan Division opposition:
    • four games (two home/two road) vs. all seven divisional opponents (Car., CBJ, NYI, NYR, Phi, Pit. & Wsh.);
  • 24 matches vs. Atlantic Division teams: three games vs. each team:
    • two home/one road vs Boston, Ottawa, Tampa Bay & Toronto
    • one home/two road vs. Buffalo, Detroit, Florida & Montreal
  • 32 games vs. the 16 Western Conference clubs (one home and one road)

The League’s regular-season schedule will pause for the NHL All-Star Game festivities on February 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, NY. See the complete 2026-27 Devils Schedule.

MSG Networks is the television home of the New Jersey Devils with game broadcasts and exclusive pre and postgame coverage. The full television broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can also listen to the Devils Hockey Network on NewJerseyDevils.com, the Devils + Prudential Center App, and the NHL app for every Devils game this season, plus exclusive pre-and post-game coverage.

The Walt Disney Company (ESPN/ABC), TNT Sports (TNT/HBO Max), Sportsnet, Prime Video and TVA Sports are the NHL’s national broadcast partners for the 2026-27 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Complete broadcast details will be announced when available.

Individual game tickets for the 2026-27 NHL Season will go on sale in the coming weeks, subscribe to NJD Weekly and receive priority to purchase your tickets before the general public. Become a member of The Black and Red and guarantee the best seats, for every game at the best price. Black and Red Memberships offer the most comprehensive Member Benefits platform in the NHL, including flexibility to manage your tickets, access to special events, interest-free monthly payment plans and more.

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