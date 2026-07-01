Devils Wrap Free Agency Opening Day with Flurry of Moves | FEATURE

NEW LOOK UPFRONT

The Devils added two key pieces in Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist (a former Devil) to the mix with the trade of Jacob Markstrom to Florida. Rodrigues was a part of Florida’s back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2024 and ’25, while Boqvist won a Cup with the club in the second championship season.

Rodrigues played a pivotal role in both Cups for the Panthers, tallying 15 points in each of the two playoff campaigns. He scored three goals in two games against the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final to help Florida take a 2-0 series lead.

Rodrigues, 32, said he was excited at the news of joining New Jersey.

“I think this is a group that has a lot of guys right in their prime and a group that could be very dangerous and very scary for opponents to play against,” said Rodrigues, who knows exactly what a championship team looks like. “It’s an extremely talented group, and I think just finding consistency day in and day out is going to be key for us.”

It’s a homecoming for Boqvist, who was drafted by the Devils in the second round (36th overall) in 2017. He played four seasons with New Jersey but returns a different player.

“Playing in Florida for two years, I’m a little bit more physical game than I’ve been playing before,” he said. “That’s something extra that I will bring with me.

“Obviously, playing those big, high-pressure games, you learn a lot from that and for me in Florida, they’d been through it before. I learned a lot from those guys. Just keep that patience in the game, trust what you do, trust what you can do and such an unbelievable experience. And all the hard work you go through makes it so much better, too.”