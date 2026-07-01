Devils Wrap Free Agency Opening Day with Flurry of Moves | FEATURE

The Devils wrapped up Day 1 of the NHL free agency with a flurry of activity. Some of which took place prior, and some of which came in the form of trade.
All in all, the Devils have acquired in the previous few days:
- F Evan Rodrigues
- F Jesper Boqvist
- F Ben Steeves
- F Ryan Tufte
- C Barrett Hayton?
- D Etienne Morin
- C Amadeus Lombardi
- D Declan Chisholm
- D Vladislav Kolyachonok
- 2027 or ’28 first-round pick
- 2028 or ’29 first-round pick
- 2026 second-round pick (Matias Vanhanen)
The Devils have departed with:
- G Jacob Markstrom
- D Simon Nemec
- F Maxim Tsyplakov
- F Angus Crookshank
- F Paul Cotter
- F Evgenii Dadonov
- F Dylan Wendt
- F Brian Halonen
- F Ryan Schmelzer
- F Mike Hardman
- F Zack MacEwen
- D Calen Addison
- D Colton White
- G Tyler Brennan
- D Dennis Cholowski
- 2026 fourth-round pick
- 2027 fourth-round pick
On top of all of that, the club agreed to terms with captain Nico Hischier on a five-year contract extension with an $11.7 average annual value and re-signed forward Arseny Gritsyuk to a three-year deal worth $3.25 AAV. They also signed Nico Daws, Xavier Parent, Marc McLaughlin and Riley Tufte to contracts.
The Devils also tendered qualifying offers to goalie Jakub Malek and defenseman Topias Vilen.
That’s a lot to unpack, but let’s get started!