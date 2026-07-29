MSG Partners with DAZN as New Streaming Home | BLOG

MSG Networks, home of the Devils, announced today that they've entered a partnership with DAZN for an exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming service for the 2026-27 NHL season.

MSG Networks and YES Network have entered into a landmark partnership that will make DAZN, the world's leading sports entertainment platform, the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home of MSG Networks and YES Network during the 2026-2027 NBA and NHL seasons. Subscribers within the networks' respective regional coverage territories will have access to live Yankees, Knicks, Nets, Rangers, Devils, Islanders and Sabres games, as well as 24/7 feeds of the MSG, MSG Sportsnet, and YES networks, and a wealth of on-demand content including highlights, behind-the-scenes programming and Emmy Award-winning original series.

Subscribers who receive MSG Networks or the YES Network as part of their pay TV subscription will continue to receive MSG and YES content, as applicable, via the DAZN platform at no additional cost.

Current users of The Gotham Sports App will continue to receive uninterrupted access to the content they love as YES and MSG prepare to migrate users to DAZN during the 2026-2027 NBA and NHL seasons. Exact timing and other details of the migration will be announced in the coming months.