Luke Wilfley | PROSPECTS PROFILE

Wilfley

NAME: Luke Wilfley
POSITION: C
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (171st overall) in 2024
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 190

2025-26 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Portland Winterhawks
WHL
66
9
6
15

NEXT SEASON: Wilfley heads into his second full season with The Portland Winterhawks.

NOTE 'EM: Wilfley comes from a rugby background. His father used to play professional rugby, and his sister plays for the USA Women's 7s rugby.

QUOTE 'EM: Wilfley on getting opponents off their game.

“Getting in their faces, and if I have any opportunity to take an opponent off their game by using my game to my advantage, then I'm going to try to do that.”

Luke Wilfley speaks to the media after being drafted in the 6th round by the Devils.

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