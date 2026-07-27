Luke Wilfley | PROSPECTS PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Wilfley heads into his second full season with The Portland Winterhawks.

NOTE 'EM: Wilfley comes from a rugby background. His father used to play professional rugby, and his sister plays for the USA Women's 7s rugby.

QUOTE 'EM: Wilfley on getting opponents off their game.

“Getting in their faces, and if I have any opportunity to take an opponent off their game by using my game to my advantage, then I'm going to try to do that.”