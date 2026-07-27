NAME: Luke Wilfley
POSITION: C
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (171st overall) in 2024
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 190
Luke Wilfley | PROSPECTS PROFILE
NAME: Luke Wilfley
2025-26 Stats
|
TEAM
|
LEAGUE
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
Portland Winterhawks
|
WHL
|
66
|
9
|
6
|
15
NEXT SEASON: Wilfley heads into his second full season with The Portland Winterhawks.
NOTE 'EM: Wilfley comes from a rugby background. His father used to play professional rugby, and his sister plays for the USA Women's 7s rugby.
QUOTE 'EM: Wilfley on getting opponents off their game.
“Getting in their faces, and if I have any opportunity to take an opponent off their game by using my game to my advantage, then I'm going to try to do that.”