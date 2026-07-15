Mantha Joins Devils on 2-Year Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Anthony Mantha to a two-year contract worth $9,500,000, with an annual average value of $4,750,000. The contract breakdown is as follows: 2026-27: $5,400,000 & 2027-28: 4,100,000. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta.

Mantha, 31, recorded 64 points (33g-31a) in 81 games with Pittsburgh last season, marking his first 30-goal campaign in the NHL. The 6’5”, 240lbs. forward’s goal, assist and point totals in 2025-26 all set career-highs for a single season. Mantha’s 33 goals ranked first on the Penguins, while his 64 points ranked third among all Pittsburgh forwards. The left-handed shot’s seven power-play goals ranked third on the team in 2025-26 and marked his most power-play goals in a season since the 2018-19 campaign with Detoit.

Mantha spent parts of seven seasons with Detroit’s organization at both the American Hockey League (AHL) and NHL levels from 2014-15 until 2020-21. He totaled 194 career points (95g-99a) in 302 career regular-season games with the Red Wings and posted consecutive 20-goal seasons from 2017-18 to 2018-19. Mantha was traded to Washington on April 12, 2021, where he spent parts of the next three seasons. Mantha was traded to Vegas in March of 2024 and was then signed by Calgary as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2024. Overall, he has totaled 367 career points (179g-188a) in 588 regular-season games since making his NHL debut with Detroit on March 15, 2016. The veteran forward brings Stanley Cup Playoff experience, appearing in 11 postseason games with Washington from 2020-21 to 2021-22, three with Vegas in 2023-24, and six with Pittsburgh last season.

Born in Longueuil, Quebec, on Sept. 16, 1994, Mantha was selected by Detroit with the 20th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. He made his professional debut with Detroit’s AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids during the 2014-15 season and registered 88 career points (44g-44a) in 132 games with Grand Rapids. Before his professional experience, Mantha spent parts of four seasons in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Val-d’Or Foreurs from 2010-11 until 2013-14. He led all QMJHL skaters with 50 goals in 2012-13 and then again with 57 goals in his final season with Val-d’Or.

In his final season in the QMJHL, Mantha earned numerous accolades, including the Jean Beliveau Trophy, which is awarded to the player with the highest point total in the league. Mantha also earned the Michel Briere Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s Most Valuable Player. He helped Val-d’Or capture a QMJHL title (Gilles-Courteau Trophy) in 2013-14, after recording 38 points and leading all skaters with 24 goals during the team’s postseason run. On the international stage, he represented Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) U-18 2012 World Junior Championship (WJC) and the 2014 WJC. Mantha helped Canada win a bronze medal at the 2012 tournament and a silver medal at the IIHF’s World Championship in 2019.