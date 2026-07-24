Gustav Hillstrom | PROSPECTS PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Hillstrom will return to Brynäs IF in the SHL for his 2nd season and first full season with the professional club.

NOTE 'EM: Hillstrom was at his uncle's wedding the day of the NHL Draft when he found out he was drafted by New Jersey.

QUOTE 'EM: Hillstrom on where he has improved.

"Yeah, I think I got better at those small things. I think I got bigger, faster, stronger, those things."