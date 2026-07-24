NAME: Gustav Hillstrom
POSITION: C
ACQUIRED: Devils' 4th-round (114st overall) in 2024
DIMENSIONS: 6-2, 181lb
Gustav Hillstrom | PROSPECTS PROFILE
NAME: Gustav Hillstrom
2025-26 Stats
|
TEAM
|
LEAGUE
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
Brynäs IF J20
|
U20 Nationell
|
25
|
13
|
18
|
31
NEXT SEASON: Hillstrom will return to Brynäs IF in the SHL for his 2nd season and first full season with the professional club.
NOTE 'EM: Hillstrom was at his uncle's wedding the day of the NHL Draft when he found out he was drafted by New Jersey.
QUOTE 'EM: Hillstrom on where he has improved.
"Yeah, I think I got better at those small things. I think I got bigger, faster, stronger, those things."