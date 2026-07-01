Devils Tender Offer Sheet to Utah's Barrett Hayton | RELEASE

devilslogo
By Devils PR
NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has tendered an offer sheet to Utah Mammoth center Barrett Hayton. The offer is a one-year contract at $4,775,000 per year, which would require a second-round draft pick as compensation. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta.

The Mammoth has seven days to exercise its right of first refusal on the player, per section 10.3 of the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Hayton, 26, recorded 25 points (10g-15a) in 67 games with Utah last season, including four power-play goals and a career-high 54 PIM. He played one game for the Mammoth during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 6’1”, 200lbs. left-handed shot has totaled 155 career points (65g-90a) in 358 NHL games since making his NHL debut with Arizona on Oct. 10, 2019. He spent parts of four seasons with Arizona before the organization’s transfer to Utah.

New Jersey will refrain from commenting until the Mammoth decides whether to match or accept the draft pick compensation.

More News

Devils Wrap Free Agency Opening Day with Flurry of Moves | FEATURE

McLaughlin Re-Signs with Devils | RELEASE

Xavier Parent Inks One Year, Two-Way Deal | RELEASE

Devils Sign Riley Tufte | RELEASE

Devils Sign Kolyachonok | RELEASE

Daws Signs 2-Year Deal | RELEASE

A Front Row Seat

Hischier, Devils Agree to Terms on 5-Year Extension | RELEASE

Stay Informed Today on Devils Free Agency! | NOTEBOOK

2026 Development Camp | NOTEBOOK

Gritsyuk Re-Ups with Devils | RELEASE

Devils Acquire Rodrigues, Boqvist and Steeves from Florida | RELEASE

Devils Tender Qualifying Offers to 6 Players | BLOG

2026 Devils Development Camp | PRESS RELEASE

Devils Add Forward, European Flavored Draft Class in 2026 | FEATURE

Get Your Devils Info on Draft Day 2 | NOTEBOOK

Command and Control | FEATURE

Devils Take Command 12th Overall | DRAFT NOTEBOOK