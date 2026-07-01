Devils Tender Offer Sheet to Utah's Barrett Hayton | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has tendered an offer sheet to Utah Mammoth center Barrett Hayton. The offer is a one-year contract at $4,775,000 per year, which would require a second-round draft pick as compensation. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta.

The Mammoth has seven days to exercise its right of first refusal on the player, per section 10.3 of the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Hayton, 26, recorded 25 points (10g-15a) in 67 games with Utah last season, including four power-play goals and a career-high 54 PIM. He played one game for the Mammoth during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 6’1”, 200lbs. left-handed shot has totaled 155 career points (65g-90a) in 358 NHL games since making his NHL debut with Arizona on Oct. 10, 2019. He spent parts of four seasons with Arizona before the organization’s transfer to Utah.

New Jersey will refrain from commenting until the Mammoth decides whether to match or accept the draft pick compensation.