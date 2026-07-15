Quinn McKenzie| PROSPECTS PROFILE

McKenzie

NAME: Quinn McKenzie
POSITION: C
ACQUIRED: Devils' 7th-round (222nd overall) in 2024
DIMENSIONS: 5-9, 176lb

2025-26 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Soo Greyhounds
OHL
65
21
30
51

NEXT SEASON: McKenzie will be headed back to the Soo Greyhounds before making the leap to Penn State in 2027.

NOTE 'EM: McKenzie planned to play in USHL, but while on vacation in the Dominican Republic, he got a call from the Greyhounds staff to change his career in an instant.

QUOTE 'EM: McKenzie on why he picked Penn State for the 2027/28 season.

“You know, they've had my eye on me. It's been my dream school. So, my sister goes there right now currently, and I'm just really excited to develop there.” He said, “And, you know, I hear a lot of good things about it. McKenna, first overall this year, so really excited for that when that opportunity comes.”

Quinn McKenzie speaks to the New Jersey media after being selected by the Devils.

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