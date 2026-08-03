Trenten Bennett | PROSPECTS PROFILE

trenton bennett

NAME: Trenten Bennett 
POSITION: G
ACQUIRED: Devils' 4th-round (99st overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-8, 207

2025-26 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
W-L-T
GAA
SV%
Owen Sound Attack
OHL
27
9-10-2
3.93
.896

NEXT SEASON: Bennett will play for the Flint Firebirds in the OHL, who acquired him this offseason,

NOTE 'EM: There are only 4 players who have been drafted to the NHL who are taller than Bennett.

QUOTE 'EM: Bennett on what he learned from his first full season in the OHL.

"Just playing free is the biggest thing. There were too many times I got caught during the year, trying to play perfect, trying to make a save really easy. I think when you try to be perfect, when you try to make a save a certain way, you kind of get picked apart."

Trenten Bennett speaks after his one-ice day at Devils Development Camp.

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