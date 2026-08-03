Trenten Bennett | PROSPECTS PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Bennett will play for the Flint Firebirds in the OHL, who acquired him this offseason,

NOTE 'EM: There are only 4 players who have been drafted to the NHL who are taller than Bennett.

QUOTE 'EM: Bennett on what he learned from his first full season in the OHL.

"Just playing free is the biggest thing. There were too many times I got caught during the year, trying to play perfect, trying to make a save really easy. I think when you try to be perfect, when you try to make a save a certain way, you kind of get picked apart."