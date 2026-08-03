NAME: Trenten Bennett
POSITION: G
ACQUIRED: Devils' 4th-round (99st overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-8, 207
Trenten Bennett | PROSPECTS PROFILE
NAME: Trenten Bennett
2025-26 Stats
|
TEAM
|
LEAGUE
|
GP
|
W-L-T
|
GAA
|
SV%
|
Owen Sound Attack
|
OHL
|
27
|
9-10-2
|
3.93
|
.896
NEXT SEASON: Bennett will play for the Flint Firebirds in the OHL, who acquired him this offseason,
NOTE 'EM: There are only 4 players who have been drafted to the NHL who are taller than Bennett.
QUOTE 'EM: Bennett on what he learned from his first full season in the OHL.
"Just playing free is the biggest thing. There were too many times I got caught during the year, trying to play perfect, trying to make a save really easy. I think when you try to be perfect, when you try to make a save a certain way, you kind of get picked apart."