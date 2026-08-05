Alexander Command | PROSPECTS PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Command is expected to play for Örebro HK SHL squad next season after playing 6 games for them last season.

NOTE 'EM: Command would listen to 'NHL On The Fly' for 45 minutes every morning before school from when he was 8-9 to his early teens.

QUOTE 'EM: Command on his competitiveness.

"I don't have anything else than that to give. It's either 110% or nothing, and I'd rather give 110% every time."