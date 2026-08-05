Alexander Command | PROSPECTS PROFILE

command dev camp 2026

NAME: Alexander Command
POSITION: C
ACQUIRED: Devils' 1st-round (12st overall) in 2026
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 187

2025-26 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Örebro HK U20
U20 Nationell
30
17
27
44

NEXT SEASON: Command is expected to play for Örebro HK SHL squad next season after playing 6 games for them last season.

NOTE 'EM: Command would listen to 'NHL On The Fly' for 45 minutes every morning before school from when he was 8-9 to his early teens. 

QUOTE 'EM: Command on his competitiveness.

"I don't have anything else than that to give. It's either 110% or nothing, and I'd rather give 110% every time."

Alexander Command meets the media after his first few days in New Jersey.

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