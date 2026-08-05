NAME: Alexander Command
POSITION: C
ACQUIRED: Devils' 1st-round (12st overall) in 2026
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 187
Alexander Command | PROSPECTS PROFILE
NAME: Alexander Command
2025-26 Stats
|
TEAM
|
LEAGUE
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
Örebro HK U20
|
U20 Nationell
|
30
|
17
|
27
|
44
NEXT SEASON: Command is expected to play for Örebro HK SHL squad next season after playing 6 games for them last season.
NOTE 'EM: Command would listen to 'NHL On The Fly' for 45 minutes every morning before school from when he was 8-9 to his early teens.
QUOTE 'EM: Command on his competitiveness.
"I don't have anything else than that to give. It's either 110% or nothing, and I'd rather give 110% every time."