NAME: Matias Vanhanen
POSITION: LW
ACQUIRED: Devils' 2nd-round (37st overall) in 2026
DIMENSIONS: 5-11, 176
Matias Vanhanen | PROSPECTS PROFILE
NAME: Matias Vanhanen
2025-26 Stats
|
TEAM
|
LEAGUE
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
Everett Silvertips
|
WHL
|
62
|
21
|
66
|
87
NEXT SEASON: Vanhanen will be returning to Everett for his second season.
NOTE 'EM: Vanhanen looked up to and admired Jack Hughes.
QUOTE 'EM: Vanhanen on being passed in the 2025 NHL Draft.
"Obviously, you are disappointed if you don't get drafted, and I had a good summer because of that. Made me work harder and then just had the mindset, I'm gonna show everyone I'm a good player and try and get drafted this year."