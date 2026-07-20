Matias Vanhanen | PROSPECTS PROFILE

Vanhanen

NAME: Matias Vanhanen
POSITION: LW
ACQUIRED: Devils' 2nd-round (37st overall) in 2026
DIMENSIONS: 5-11, 176

2025-26 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Everett Silvertips
WHL
62
21
66
87

NEXT SEASON: Vanhanen will be returning to Everett for his second season. 

NOTE 'EM: Vanhanen looked up to and admired Jack Hughes. 

QUOTE 'EM: Vanhanen on being passed in the 2025 NHL Draft.

"Obviously, you are disappointed if you don't get drafted, and I had a good summer because of that. Made me work harder and then just had the mindset, I'm gonna show everyone I'm a good player and try and get drafted this year."

Matias Vanhanen speaks to the New Jersey media after being drafted 37th overall by the Devils.

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