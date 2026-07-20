Matias Vanhanen | PROSPECTS PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Vanhanen will be returning to Everett for his second season.

NOTE 'EM: Vanhanen looked up to and admired Jack Hughes.

QUOTE 'EM: Vanhanen on being passed in the 2025 NHL Draft.

"Obviously, you are disappointed if you don't get drafted, and I had a good summer because of that. Made me work harder and then just had the mindset, I'm gonna show everyone I'm a good player and try and get drafted this year."